Left Menu
Development News Edition

JLL India CEO, Country Head Ramesh Nair quits; Radha Dhir to become new CEO

He is succeeded by Radha Dhir, an experienced financial services executive, who has held senior leadership positions in Deutsche Bank India and Yes Bank, JLL said in a statement.Dhir was previously Group President at Yes Bank, where she was Head of Multinational Corporate Banking.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 11:14 IST
JLL India CEO, Country Head Ramesh Nair quits; Radha Dhir to become new CEO

Global property consultant JLL on Tuesday said its India CEO and Country Head Ramesh Nair has quit the company and announced the appointment of Radha Dhir as the new CEO.

''India CEO Ramesh Nair is leaving JLL to pursue opportunities outside the firm. He is succeeded by Radha Dhir, an experienced financial services executive, who has held senior leadership positions in Deutsche Bank India and Yes Bank,'' JLL said in a statement.

Dhir was previously Group President at Yes Bank, where she was Head of Multinational Corporate Banking. Prior to that, she was Managing Director, Head of Global Subsidiary Coverage Group, Deutsche Bank India, and a member of the Deutsche Bank India Executive Committee.

Nair, who joined JLL as an analyst in 1999, became CEO of the India business in 2017.

Anthony Couse, CEO, JLL Asia Pacific, said: ''Ramesh Nair has been a great asset to JLL in his two decades with the firm.'' Welcoming Dhir as the new CEO, Couse said: ''I am confident that by bringing in a leader from outside of real estate, whose skills and expertise complement those of our existing management team, we will be able to take the business to the next level.'' Dhir will join JLL on January 25. She will be a member of the Asia Pacific Executive Board, and will chair the India Leadership Council.

''I am honoured to be joining JLL at this critical time in India's growth and development as we look towards a post-COVID future,'' said Dhir.

In India, JLL has presence across 10 major cities (Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Kochi and Coimbatore) and in over 130 tier 2 and 3 markets with a workforce of close to 12,000 professionals.

Mumbai-based JLL India provides services across various asset classes including commercial, residential, industrial, retail, warehouse and logistics, hospitality, healthcare, senior living, data centres and education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UST Global Announces New Bold Brand and Dynamic Logo, Changes Name to UST

- Engineering the future of fast-growing digital company - helping clients build for resiliency and boundless impactBENGALURU, India, Jan. 19, 2021 PRNewswire -- UST Global, now UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, annou...

Amitabh Bachchan reminisces about his first song, shares throwback picture featuring little Hrithik Roshan

Taking a walk down the memory lane, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday reminisced about his first song Mere Pas Aao that he crooned for 1979 comedy-drama Mr Natwarlal. The Don actor took to Instagram and shared a priceless throwback pictu...

Gujarat CM announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to kin of those killed in Surat accident

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident in Surat. Fifteen people, including seven men, seven women and a one-year-old child, we...

A new COVID-19 challenge: Mutations rise along with cases

The race against the virus that causes COVID-19 has taken a new turn Mutations are rapidly popping up, and the longer it takes to vaccinate people, the more likely it is that a variant that can elude current tests, treatments and vaccines c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021