Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 injured in fire at scrap shop in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 13:22 IST
3 injured in fire at scrap shop in Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three people were injured in a fire that broke out at a scrap shop in Kurla area of Mumbai onTuesday morning, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted around 10.35 am in the shop, where various scrap items and gas cylinders used for cutting work were kept, in a market on Khairani Road, he said.

The fire brigade declared it as a 'level-2' (major)blaze around 11 am, the official from the BrihanmumbaiMunicipal Corporation said.

Three people were injured in the blaze and they were admitted to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, he said, adding that their health updates are awaited.

Over 10 fire engines and water tankers along with ambulances and other equipment were rushed to the spot, a fire brigade official said.

Firefighting is still on, the official said.

The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he said.

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Iran kicks off ground forces drill on coast of Gulf of Oman

Irans military kicked off a ground forces drill on Tuesday along the coast of the Gulf of Oman, state TV reported, the latest in a series of snap exercises that the country is holding amid escalating tensions over its nuclear program and Wa...

Dubai, party haven amid pandemic, faces its biggest surge

Masks off the minute you step inside. Bars packed and pulsing like its 2019. Social media stars waving bottles of champagne. DJs spinning party tunes through multi-hour brunches.Since becoming one of the worlds first destinations to open up...

Throttle Shrottle extends legacy with launch of Leopard Trail Cafe and stay in the foothills of Aravalli range

Gurugram Haryana India, January 19 ANIPRSpot A 5.2km forest trail in the heart of Gurugram, Throttle Shrottle Leopard Trail and Cafe, is a new getaway for young travellers of Delhi NCR. The lush green of the city and the aura of a shared lo...

Home First Finance IPO opens on Jan 21

Affordable housing financier Home First will open its initial public offering IPO of equity shares on January 21 and close on January 25. The price band for offer has been decided at Rs 517 to 518 per equity share. The company and promoter ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021