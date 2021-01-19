Left Menu
Development News Edition

BHEL wins ICAI national award for excellence in financial reporting

State-run engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited BHEL said it has won Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ICAI National Award 2019-20 for excellence in financial reporting.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 14:01 IST
BHEL wins ICAI national award for excellence in financial reporting
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

State-run engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) said it has won Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) National Award 2019-20 for excellence in financial reporting. The award was received by Subodh Gupta, Director (Finance), BHEL from Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

The last time this recognition was granted to BHEL by ICAI, was in the year 1981-82. Notably, an independent jury unanimously selected BHEL in the 'Infrastructure and Construction Sector' category, for the award for FY 2019-20 after screening at various levels.

Conferred by ICAI, this honour is accorded in recognition of the highest degree of compliance with accounting standards, statutory guidelines, regulations and disclosures, manifesting exemplary excellence in presentation of financial statements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-India's Pant savours 'dream series' after Brisbane masterclass

Indias Rishabh Pant thanked the team management for keeping faith in him after his fourth-innings masterclass helped secured a memorable series-clinching victory in the final test against Australia on Tuesday. Questions persist on Pants wic...

Thick fog blankets parts of Rajasthan

Dense to very dense fog engulfed several areas in Rajasthan, where Jaisalmer was the coldest place at 6.7 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological MeT Department here said on Tuesday.Jaisalmer was followed by Pilani, where the mercury settled at...

N.Korea's trade with China plunges 80% as COVID-19 lockdown bites

North Koreas trade with China plunged more than 80 last year, Chinese customs data has shown, as the isolated countrys strict coronavirus lockdown encumbers an economy already burdened by international sanctions.China is North Koreas top al...

Thailand defends royal company's role in vaccine strategy

Thailands government defended its coronavirus vaccine strategy on Tuesday against opposition criticism that it is too reliant on a company owned by King Maha Vajiralongkorn. The attack by banned opposition politician Thanathorn Juangroongru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021