BHEL wins ICAI national award for excellence in financial reporting

State-run engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) said it has won Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) National Award 2019-20 for excellence in financial reporting. The award was received by Subodh Gupta, Director (Finance), BHEL from Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

The last time this recognition was granted to BHEL by ICAI, was in the year 1981-82. Notably, an independent jury unanimously selected BHEL in the 'Infrastructure and Construction Sector' category, for the award for FY 2019-20 after screening at various levels.

Conferred by ICAI, this honour is accorded in recognition of the highest degree of compliance with accounting standards, statutory guidelines, regulations and disclosures, manifesting exemplary excellence in presentation of financial statements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)