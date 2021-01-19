Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong stocks end at 20-month high on mainland China demand

Hong Kong stocks closed at a 20-month high on Tuesday, helped by steady and robust demand from investors in mainland China for shares in the Asian financial hub. ** The Hang Seng index rose 2.7%, to 29,642.28, the highest closing level since May 3, 2019, while the China Enterprises Index gained 2.4%, to 11,734.33.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 14:07 IST
Hong Kong stocks end at 20-month high on mainland China demand

Hong Kong stocks closed at a 20-month high on Tuesday, helped by steady and robust demand from investors in mainland China for shares in the Asian financial hub.

** The Hang Seng index rose 2.7%, to 29,642.28, the highest closing level since May 3, 2019, while the China Enterprises Index gained 2.4%, to 11,734.33. ** Leading the gains, the Hang Seng tech index and the Hang Seng financials index both closed 2.8% higher.

** "It's mainly because of the liquidity foam. The outperforming stocks are benefiting from southbound flows," said Steven Leung, a Hong Kong-based executive director at UOB Kay Hian. ** He said the AH premium also makes Hong Kong equities attractive to mainland investors.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 33.86% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** Mainland investors purchased 26.1 billion yuan ($4.02 billion) worth of Hong Kong stocks on Tuesday via the Stock Connect linking mainland and Hong Kong, after spending a record HK$23 billion on Monday, according to HKEX and Refinitiv data.

** For the past two years, the Hong Kong stock market had been far underperforming the A-share market and U.S. stocks, and the southbound inflows now are expected to help a recovery in the valuations of Hong Kong stocks, Essence International noted. ** The brokerage expects easing Sino-U.S. tensions after President-elect Joe Biden takes office, noting he would mainly focus on combating the coronavirus outbreak in the United States and soothing domestic divisions.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.24%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 1.39%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.4879 per U.S. dollar at 08:16 GMT, 0.06% firmer than the previous close of 6.4921. ($1 = 6.4871 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-India's Pant savours 'dream series' after Brisbane masterclass

Indias Rishabh Pant thanked the team management for keeping faith in him after his fourth-innings masterclass helped secured a memorable series-clinching victory in the final test against Australia on Tuesday. Questions persist on Pants wic...

Thick fog blankets parts of Rajasthan

Dense to very dense fog engulfed several areas in Rajasthan, where Jaisalmer was the coldest place at 6.7 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological MeT Department here said on Tuesday.Jaisalmer was followed by Pilani, where the mercury settled at...

N.Korea's trade with China plunges 80% as COVID-19 lockdown bites

North Koreas trade with China plunged more than 80 last year, Chinese customs data has shown, as the isolated countrys strict coronavirus lockdown encumbers an economy already burdened by international sanctions.China is North Koreas top al...

Thailand defends royal company's role in vaccine strategy

Thailands government defended its coronavirus vaccine strategy on Tuesday against opposition criticism that it is too reliant on a company owned by King Maha Vajiralongkorn. The attack by banned opposition politician Thanathorn Juangroongru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021