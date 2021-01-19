Left Menu
AutoFlipz launches platform offering standardisation, transparency in automobile aftermarket repair

19-01-2021
Automobile repair and service startup AutoFlipz on Tuesday announced the launch of a platform offering standardisation and transparency in the aftermarket repair shops segment.

Through its platform the company is providing customers with assured car services and repair with an aim to standardise the highly unorganised but high-potential sector.

AutoFlipz said its app will be operational in Delhi-NCR initially and it plans to expand nationwide this year itself.

''The aftermarket in India, which was more focused on cost earlier, has now shifted to quality of service, especially with more and more people buying luxury cars as compared to earlier. Therefore, building the right infrastructure to deliver quality is very important and customer experience is the key,'' AutoFlipz Co-Founder & COO Japjot Singh said.

He further said the company will provide genuine spare parts, inspections, roadside assistance, highly-equipped smart workshops, and skilled technicians, with the establishment of a certified network of authentic service providers.

AutoFlipz Founder and Managing Director Harpreet Singh said the major issues that affect the aftermarket repair shops (ARS) sector today are the lack of standardised service, trust and transparency.

''The platform not only eliminates all the above challenges, it also provides a seamless and hassle free experience to car owners,'' he said adding the AutoFlipz team did two years of extensive research to come up with a service that will provide the much needed standardization and transparency in the ARS.

