Alembic Pharma Q3 net profit up 25 pc to Rs 293 cr

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday reported a 24.92 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 292.57 crore for the December quarter mainly on account of robust sales.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 234.19 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.The consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,314.33 crore for the quarter under consideration.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 15:34 IST
Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday reported a 24.92 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 292.57 crore for the December quarter mainly on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 234.19 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,314.33 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,209.13 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

''It was another good quarter for the company led by strong growth in the India formulation business. The API Business continued to perform well in the current quarter,'' Alembic Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Pranav Amin said.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals were trading at Rs 1,055.20 per scrip on the BSE, down 1.39 per cent from its previous close.

