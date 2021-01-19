Left Menu
Development News Edition

Welspun One launches Rs 500 cr fund to invest in warehousing and industrial projects

It has a significant commitment from the Welspun promoter family office of Rs 75 crore, Welspun One said in a statement.The objective of the fund is to acquire land parcels in high demand, pre-identified markets, and develop Grade-A warehousing parks which will be leased on a long-term basis to tenants from sectors such as e-commerce, FMCG, third-party logistics 3PLs, pharma and auto-ancillaries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 16:37 IST
Welspun One launches Rs 500 cr fund to invest in warehousing and industrial projects

Welspun One Logistics Parks on Tuesday launched a Rs 500 crore fund to invest in warehousing and industrial real estate projects.

The company, which is an integrated fund, development and asset management platform backed by the Welspun Group, announced the launch of its first Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) product 'Welspun One Logistics Parks Fund I'.

The fund, a Sebi-registered Category II AIF, provides domestic institutions, HNIs, family offices and NRIs, an opportunity to invest in the booming warehousing and industrial real estate sector in India. Warehousing has been one of the few sectors to have demonstrated resilience and continued growth, despite the economic headwinds due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the company said.

''The fund has a target size of Rs 500 crore with a tenure of 4 years and a hurdle rate of 15 per cent. It has a significant commitment from the Welspun promoter family office of Rs 75 crore,'' Welspun One said in a statement.

The objective of the fund is to acquire land parcels in high demand, pre-identified markets, and develop Grade-A warehousing parks which will be leased on a long-term basis to tenants from sectors such as e-commerce, FMCG, third-party logistics (3PLs), pharma and auto-ancillaries. On completion, these assets would be divested to institutional investors including private equity, pension and sovereign funds, REITs, etc so as to provide an exit and deliver the targeted returns to the fund investors.

BK Goenka, Chairman, Welspun Group, said: ''India’s logistics sector will continue to be the backbone of economic growth and warehousing is a key component of this ecosystem. Presently, domestic investors can only invest in this high growth sector by investing directly in warehouses. Through this AIF, the investor can reap the benefits of the returns by owning units of a fund, instead of an asset.'' Anshul Singhal, Managing Director, Welspun One Logistics Parks, said the investment strategy is focused around identifying tenant requirements and constructing built-to-suit warehouses to de-risk the investment. ''The team has spent the last 12 months creating a strong deal pipeline, with visibility on the deployment of a significant portion of the fund corpus. This includes our under-construction flagship 110-acre park with a leasable area of approx 3 million sq ft in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, which is already significantly pre-leased,'' Singhal said.

In total, the company aims to deliver a portfolio of 6-7 million sq ft of Grade-A warehousing space over the next 3-4 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong extends work from home for civil servants until Jan 27

Hong Kong will extend work-from-home arrangements for civil servants by a week until Jan. 27, the government said on Tuesday, as the global financial hub seeks to contain a rise in coronavirus infections into triple digits.On Monday, Hong K...

Shah asks Delhi Police to set 5 targets for each police station for improved performance by 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asked the Delhi Police to set five targets for each police station for its improvement and better performance by 2022 when the country will celebrate 75 years of independence.At an event organised at...

Biden intelligence pick to call for tough scrutiny of China, source says

Avril Haines, a former White House and CIA official whom President-elect Joe Biden chose for the top U.S. intelligence job, will tell Congress on Tuesday that she will continue tough U.S. scrutiny of China and press spy agencies to help res...

UP reports four COVID-19 deaths, 376 new cases

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday recorded four coronavirus-linked fatalities, which brought the death toll to 8,584, while 376 fresh infections pushed the caseload to 5,97,238, officials said.The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021