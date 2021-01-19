Bank of America profit falls as consumer banking business falters

Bank of America profit falls as consumer banking business faltersReuters | Updated: 19-01-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 17:19 IST
Bank of America Corp posted a drop in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday as historically low interest rates hurt its consumer banking business.
Net income applicable to common shareholders fell to $5.21 billion, or 59 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $6.75 billion, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 55 cents per share, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Refinitiv