Social worker Apoorva Beri finds solace in charity

Whenever he is stuck in life, social worker Apoorva Beri turns to himself and asks, what can be done to better his life. More often than not, for him, the answer lies in what can be done to better the life of others. For years, he has been doing just that and worked hard to make sure that he brings in a substantial difference to the lives of those who cannot afford even the basic necessities for themselves. In doing so, Apoorva has found solace and satisfaction. The same went true for 2020's COVID-19 pandemic as well.

When Corona struck Canada, where Apoorva is based, his social consciousness didn't allow him to rest while others were out there suffering because of the Coronavirus. He initiated several drives to gather and distribute the basic amenities of life among the needy sections of the society. He worked the hardest during those times, often living a regimented life of an army man. His main job, during that difficult period, was to move masks, PPE kits, medicines, food, etc across the state borders. In fact, he didn't take even a single day off from work during the lockdown months, doing something good every month. You must think he would be tired by the end of it, but the truth is farther from that.

"I have always felt the need to contribute or give back to the society in whichever way I can. While I have been taking things from one place to another, I kept thinking what more could be done to make the lives of these poor people better even as the virus continued to strike around us. My family constantly worried about my safety since I used to be out on the road most of the times. However, they also acknowledged the fact that I wasn't going to rest until I had delivered the last consignment of essential items," said Apoorva. It is this love for others in the society that Apoorva and his brother- Abhishek Beri have inherited from their parents, both of whom are famously charitable in their social circle. In fact, Apoorva's family, which includes his wife and two sons, often participate in his various social work activities.

"My family is my pillar of strength. My father - Vijay Beri, often advise me on how I can do better in terms of my social work or charities. He comes up with ideas as to what essential items can be distributed and where because he like's to keep a tab of such activities in the area. I am really fortunate to have such an understanding and enthusiastic family," said Apoorva, talking about his family. Overcome by grief at watching people in Canada die for the want of organ donors in time, Apoorva was motivated to pledge his own organs after his death. With his inclination and dedication towards philanthropy, Apoorva Beri remains an inspiration for millions of Canadians.

