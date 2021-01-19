Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain to extend COVID furlough scheme until May, PM says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 19-01-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 18:25 IST
Spain to extend COVID furlough scheme until May, PM says

Spain will extend its scheme supporting hundreds of thousands of workers furloughed due to COVID-19 until May, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday after the government, unions and business groups reached an agreement on the issue. The ERTE furlough scheme, which has benefitted millions of workers since the beginning of the pandemic, had been due to expire on Jan. 31 under a previous such agreement.

As most of business restrictions were lifted during the past months following a nationwide lockdown, many furloughed workers returned to work though 755,000 were still on the state-supported furlough scheme in December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Who is Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny?

Alexei Navalny is the most vocal and effective critic of Russias government and President Vladimir Putin. He is in pre-trial detention after returning to Russia from Berlin, where he was treated for the near-fatal effects of a military-grad...

Qatar suspends WTO dispute with United Arab Emirates

Qatar has suspended a trade dispute with the United Arab Emirates at the World Trade Organization, a document showed on Tuesday.In the context of facilitating an amicable final settlement of the dispute between the parties, on 11 January 20...

Switzerland requests legal assistance from Lebanon in central bank investigation

The Swiss office of the attorney general OAG said on Tuesday it had requested mutual legal assistance from the Lebanese authorities related to an investigation into money laundering and possible embezzlement tied to Lebanons central bank. T...

Selectors drop pacer T Natarajan, add spin all-rounder Axar Patel to squad, named only for first two Tests of four-match series.

Selectors drop pacer T Natarajan, add spin all-rounder Axar Patel to squad, named only for first two Tests of four-match series....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021