Rules notified to facilitate MoUs with neighbouring nations for passenger, goods vehicles movement

These regulations were issued to facilitate operations under memorandum of understandings MOUs, which were signed between India and neighbouring countries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 18:51 IST
Rules notified to facilitate MoUs with neighbouring nations for passenger, goods vehicles movement

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday said that it has notified rules for facilitating pacts with neighbouring countries on movement of passenger and goods vehicles.

The government ''had been receiving requests from various quarters to notify rules under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, to facilitate movement of vehicles carrying goods and passengers between India and neighbouring countries,'' Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement.

In order to facilitate the operation of all memorandum of understandings (MOUs), involving movement of goods and passengers between India and neighbouring countries, it has been decided to issue standard rules for the facilitation of such movements. ''A notification dated January 15, 2021 has been published in this regard and is placed on the Ministry’s website,'' it said.

The Ministry said that it had earlier notified rules for the facilitation of bus services between Amritsar and Lahore(2006), New Delhi and Lahore (2000), Calcutta and Dhaka(2000) ,and Amritsar and Nankana Sahib (2006). These regulations were issued to facilitate operations under memorandum of understandings (MOUs), which were signed between India and neighbouring countries.

