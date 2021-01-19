Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1915 hours:DEL67 BIZ-LD STOCKSSensex soars 834 pts as bulls make a comeback on stimulus hopes; HDFC twins, RIL lead charge Mumbai: Reversing two days of heavy losses, the Sensex posted its biggest jump in almost four months on Tuesday as investors returned to buying mode amid expectations of fresh stimulus in the US and other economies.

DEL69 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee rises 11 paise to 73.17 against dollar on equity rallyMumbai: The rupee gained 11 paise to settle at 73.17 against the US dollar on Tuesday on the back of rally in domestic equities and weak American currency.

DEL41 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold gains Rs 198; silver jumps by Rs 1,008 New Delhi: Gold gained Rs 198 to Rs 48,480 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday following a rally in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

DEL37 BIZ-LD WHATSAPP-INDIA GOVTIndia asks WhatsApp to withdraw changes to privacy policyNew Delhi: The Indian government has asked WhatsApp to withdraw the recent changes in the privacy policy of the messaging app, saying unilateral changes are unfair and unacceptable.

DEL24 BIZ-WHATSAPP-PRIVACYGovt looking into WhatsApp privacy policy changes: Prasad New Delhi: Amid a user backlash over a new privacy policy of WhatsApp, the Indian government on Tuesday said it is looking into the changes made by the popular messaging app, and asserted that sanctity of personal communication needs to be maintained.

DEL11 BIZ-VACCINE-SERUM INSTITUTECovishield not to be taken by people severely allergic to any of its ingredients: Serum InstituteNew Delhi: People who are severely allergic to any ingredient of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' are advised not to take it, Serum Institute of India said.

DEL94 VP-AGRINaidu stresses on making Indian agriculture profitable by reducing input costs New Delhi: Stating that loan waivers and subsidies provide only temporary relief to farmers, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday stressed on making Indian agriculture profitable by reducing input costs and providing uninterrupted power as well as credit at low interest rates to the farming community.

DCM33 BIZ-P NOTES-INVESTMENTP-notes investment climbs to 31-month high of Rs 87,132 cr in DecNew Delhi:Investment through participatory notes (P-notes) in the domestic capital market rose to a 31-month high of Rs 87,132 crore at December-end, reflecting the bullish stance of FPIs.

DCM18 BIZ-TRAI-AATMANIRBHAR BHARATNeed to increase R&D investment, leverage India's IT prowess for Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Trai New Delhi: Increasing R&D investment to expand technology development capabilities and leveraging Indian IT industry's prowess to serve requirements of Indian and global telecom players can help in moving towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), Trai chairman PD Vaghela said on Tuesday.

DCM15 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKEPetrol crosses Rs 85 mark for first time in Delhi, nears Rs 92 in MumbaiNew Delhi: Petrol price on Tuesday breached the Rs 85 a litre mark in the national capital and diesel neared record high after rates were raised for the second consecutive day.

