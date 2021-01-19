Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business briefs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 20:27 IST
Business briefs

Ripplr, a tech-enabled distribution and logistics ecosystem platform, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 3 million (about Rs 21.9 crore) in funding from Zephyr Peacock India Growth Fund, Chand Family OfficeYukti, and existing investor 3one4 Capital.

The series A funding comes on the heels of strong growth and execution by the company in the last few quarters amidst the pandemic, a statement said.

''The distribution network is mostly regional in nature, and the strength and consistency of operations is heavily dependent on each individual distributor. Consistency, penetration depth, and reliability became top priorities for brands in re-establishing their supply chain networks,'' Abhishek Nehru, co-founder of Ripplr, said.

****Venture Catalysts leads $2mn round in CreditEnable* Venture Catalysts, along with its UK arm - JPIN Venture Catalysts Ltd have led a USD 2 million (about Rs 14.6 crore) investment round in CreditEnable, an AI-driven SME credit marketplace.

The investment will be used to continue the development of CreditEnable's technology platform and expand the firm's user base, a statement said on Tuesday.

CreditEnable uses data analytics and AI to support SMEs in procuring different business loans and helps lenders disburse loans faster. It has more than 20 lender clients, including IDFC First Bank, ICICI, Bajaj and International Financial Institutions like Deutsche Bank and DBS.

****Mindler raises $1mn in funding led by Inflection Point Ventures*Mindler, a comprehensive career guidance platform for students and educators, on Tuesday, said it has raised USD 1 million (about Rs 7.3 crore) in funding, led by Inflection Point Ventures. The pre-series-A funding will be utilised towards expanding Mindler's base of institutional partnerships and alliances, a statement said. As part of its growth chart for 2021, Mindler now plans to strengthen its platform further with the objective of shaping the entire career guidance ecosystem, it added.

''Apart from IP Ventures, we are also in final stage talks with a few HNIs for this round. Despite all its challenges, 2020 has been a phenomenal year for us. It has been a landmark year for us especially in terms of collaborations and we are all geared towards increasing the same in the coming year,'' Prateek Bhargava, founder of Mindler, said.

PTI SR SHWSHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China needs to be given clear message: Rahul attacks PM on "Chinese village" in Arunachal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of national security after reports that China has built a village in Arunachal Pradesh, and said China needs to be given a clear message.He termed ...

'Tandav' makers to implement changes in web-series amid backlash over hurting religious sentiments

Tandav creator Ali Abbas Zafar on Tuesday revealed that the cast and crew of the show has decided to implement changes in the Amazon Prime Video-based series in order to address the backlash against its content that has hurt religious senti...

INSIGHT-Trump fraud claims open Republican rift in Texas and other red states

Pat Cowan, a Republican official in west Texas, would rather blow up her party than see it controlled by weak Republicans who increasingly are distancing themselves from President Donald Trump since the U.S. Capitol riots he is accused of i...

India is indispensable partner in Japan's vision for Indo-Pacific: Japanese envoy Satoshi Suzuki

India is the indispensable partner in Japans endeavour to achieve its vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific and both countries have been deepening cooperation in areas of maritime security and connectivity, Japanese ambassador Satoshi Suz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021