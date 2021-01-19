Left Menu
An Indo-Pacific guided by norms and governed by rules is article of faith for India: Shringla

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 21:05 IST
A rules-based Indo-Pacific with freedom of navigation, open connectivity, and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states is an article of faith for India, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday.

The foreign secretary also said that India, France and Japan are the leading stakeholders in the region and it is up to them to work together in cooperation with other like-minded countries to ensure that the Indo-Pacific remains peaceful and open.

He was addressing a workshop on cooperation among India, France and Japan in the Indo-Pacific region, organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

''Whatever the navigation map, it is an indisputable fact that the Indo-Pacific is the 21st century's locus of political and security concerns and competition, of growth and development, and of technology incubation and innovation,'' he said, addressing the India-France-Japan Workshop on the Indo-Pacific organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

Highlighting various aspects of India's Indo-Pacific strategy, Shringla referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the region which he had enunciated as the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) doctrine at Shangri La Dialogue in Singapore in 2018.

''This aspiration depends on securing end-to-end supply chains in the region; no disproportionate dependence on a single country; and ensuring prosperity for all stakeholder nations,'' Shiringla said.

''An Indo-Pacific guided by norms and governed by rules, with freedom of navigation, open connectivity, and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, is an article of faith for India,'' he said.

There has been a growing global concern among leading powers over China's increasing military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

''India, France and Japan are leading stakeholders in the region and with other like-minded countries, it is upon us to ensure that the Indo-Pacific remains peaceful and open, taking into account the needs and concerns of all its inhabitants,'' Shringla said.

The foreign secretary said India has sought to strengthen security and freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific by becoming a net security provider and mentioned peacekeeping efforts or anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden.

He said India has built relationships with partner countries across the region in terms of equipment, training and exercises.

''To cite some examples, we are active in networks such as the Quad, with India, the US, Japan and Australia as participants, and the India-Japan-US, India-France-Australia and India-Indonesia-Australia trilateral arrangements offer cases in point,'' he said.

Shringla said the Indo-Pacific has become an essential concept in international relations today, in theory as well as in practice, adding no foreign policy conversation is complete without a discussion on the region.

''Literally, it signifies the seamless interface of the Indian and Pacific Oceans. For India, it is that vast maritime space stretching from the western coast of North America to the eastern shores of Africa,'' he said.

''Over 50 percent of global trade traverses this maritime domain. It is also home to over 60 percent of the world's population and the global GDP. And so, the security, stability, peace and prosperity of this vast region is vital for the world,'' he added.

The foreign secretary elaborated on India's growing cooperation with both Japan and France. He also touched upon Prime Minister Modi's vision of ''a self-reliant India''.

''With both countries, as with the rest of the world, we are focusing on economic resilience and recovery. Our response to the current global uncertainty is reflected in the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' articulated by Prime Minister Modi, which is a vision of 'a self-reliant India which is also a reliable friend for the world','' he said.

''It envisages making India an integral part of global supply chains as well as the promotion of international trade and commerce. One specific example of cooperation in this area is our working with Japan and Australia on a supply chains resilience initiative,'' Shringla said.

