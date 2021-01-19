Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK car investment decision looms in test of Brexit and Stellantis

Automaker Stellantis, the merger between Peugeot and Fiat's parent companies, will likely decide whether to make fresh investment in Britain in the next few weeks, its boss said on Tuesday, in an early test for both it and the Brexit trade deal.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-01-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 21:57 IST
UK car investment decision looms in test of Brexit and Stellantis

Automaker Stellantis, the merger between Peugeot and Fiat's parent companies, will likely decide whether to make fresh investment in Britain in the next few weeks, its boss said on Tuesday, in an early test for both it and the Brexit trade deal. Peugeot-maker PSA said in 2019 that it wanted to keep open its northern English Ellesmere Port plant by building the new Vauxhall/Opel Astra there, but that would depend on the outcome of Britain's departure from the European Union.

On Christmas Eve, London and Brussels sealed a deal for tariffless trade, dependent on local content levels, which become stricter on greener vehicles this decade. CEO Carlos Tavares said the company would be able to comply. "We are now deciding where we are going to put those investments and we do not forget... that we have a strong asset, which is a brand called Vauxhall," he said on Tuesday.

"Most probably we will be able to make a decision within a few weeks." Stellantis has promised not to close factories as a result of the merger.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK blue-chips slip as MGM drops takeover plan for Entain

Londons FTSE 100 reversed early gains on Tuesday, as Ladbrokes owner Entain slumped after U.S. casino operator MGM opted out of a 11 billion takeover plan, while miners also dragged. The FTSE 100 index closed down 0.1, declining for the thi...

EU commission urges member states to speed up vaccination

The European Union is urging member states to speed up the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations to ensure that at least 80 per cent of the most vulnerable people to the virus those over age 80 are vaccinated by March.In non-binding recommendatio...

Russia: gas pipeline to Germany at risk after US sanctions

Russian state gas company Gazprom acknowledged there is a risk that its undersea pipeline to Germany could be suspended or canceled after the U.S. on Tuesday imposing sanctions on a Russian ship involved in its construction.Germanys Economy...

Kerala plans to set up venture capital fund for start-ups: CM Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that his Government is looking into the possibility of setting up a dedicated Venture Capital VC fund for start-ups in the state. A proposal to set up the VC fund with the backing of pu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021