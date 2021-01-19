Left Menu
Comm min lays out procedure for exports of diagnostic kits

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 22:16 IST
The commerce ministry on Tuesday laid out procedure for submission and approval of applications for exports of diagnostic kits and their components.

The directorate general of foreign trade has fixed quota for exports of diagnostic kits such as VTM Kits (660 lakh), RNA extraction kits (400 lakh), and RT-PCR kits (280 lakh) till February 2021, according to a notice.

''Exporters (only manufacturers) may apply online...for export authorisation,'' it said.

It added that the validity of the export licence will be for three months only.

