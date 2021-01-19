Comm min lays out procedure for exports of diagnostic kits

The commerce ministry on Tuesday laid out procedure for submission and approval of applications for exports of diagnostic kits and their components.

The directorate general of foreign trade has fixed quota for exports of diagnostic kits such as VTM Kits (660 lakh), RNA extraction kits (400 lakh), and RT-PCR kits (280 lakh) till February 2021, according to a notice.

''Exporters (only manufacturers) may apply online...for export authorisation,'' it said.

It added that the validity of the export licence will be for three months only.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)