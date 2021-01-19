Rs 76 lakh levied as environmental damages in 15 days for air pollution law violation

Environmental compensation of around Rs 76 lakh has been imposed on instigators for violation of anti-air pollution laws during the first half of this month.

The charges were levied by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and similar bodies of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan after conducting inspection drives between December 31 and January 15 at more than 1,600 construction and demolition sites.

Rs 51 lakh environmental compensation charge was imposed on defaulting entities carrying out construction and demolition activities and Rs 25 lakh on around 563 vehicles which were found violating the guidelines related to transportation of waste materials generated from such activities.

The inspections was carried on the orders of Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi-NCR, which was constituted in November last year.

Among the 1,600 sites inspected by 174 teams, 119 were found to be non-compliant with the various construction and demolition waste management rules/guidelines and dust mitigation measures stipulated by the Ministry of Environment and the CPCB. Besides the fines imposed on defaulters, work was stopped at 27 locations, the environment ministry said. ''With a view to abate dust and related air pollution from the construction and demolition activities, the Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi-NCR and adjacent areas, directed the CPCB, the pollution control boards of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to constitute special teams and launch inspection drives in the project premises and transportation of materials related to construction and demolition activities in the NCR,'' it said in a statement.

Compliance with respect to transportation of materials related to construction and demolition activities was also checked by the inspecting teams, the ministry said.

The Commission for Air Quality Management has asked the state pollution boards that such fortnightly drives be continued to enforce compliance of the constructionand demolition waste management rules and related guidelines to abate dust pollution from the sector, which contributes significantly to poor air quality in the region, it said.

