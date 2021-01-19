Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rs 76 lakh levied as environmental damages in 15 days for air pollution law violation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 23:23 IST
Rs 76 lakh levied as environmental damages in 15 days for air pollution law violation

Environmental compensation of around Rs 76 lakh has been imposed on instigators for violation of anti-air pollution laws during the first half of this month.

The charges were levied by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and similar bodies of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan after conducting inspection drives between December 31 and January 15 at more than 1,600 construction and demolition sites.

Rs 51 lakh environmental compensation charge was imposed on defaulting entities carrying out construction and demolition activities and Rs 25 lakh on around 563 vehicles which were found violating the guidelines related to transportation of waste materials generated from such activities.

The inspections was carried on the orders of Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi-NCR, which was constituted in November last year.

Among the 1,600 sites inspected by 174 teams, 119 were found to be non-compliant with the various construction and demolition waste management rules/guidelines and dust mitigation measures stipulated by the Ministry of Environment and the CPCB. Besides the fines imposed on defaulters, work was stopped at 27 locations, the environment ministry said. ''With a view to abate dust and related air pollution from the construction and demolition activities, the Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi-NCR and adjacent areas, directed the CPCB, the pollution control boards of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to constitute special teams and launch inspection drives in the project premises and transportation of materials related to construction and demolition activities in the NCR,'' it said in a statement.

Compliance with respect to transportation of materials related to construction and demolition activities was also checked by the inspecting teams, the ministry said.

The Commission for Air Quality Management has asked the state pollution boards that such fortnightly drives be continued to enforce compliance of the constructionand demolition waste management rules and related guidelines to abate dust pollution from the sector, which contributes significantly to poor air quality in the region, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain systemically important banks: RBI

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher ahead of Yellen speech; spotlight on earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden's nominee for intel director says China growing authoritarian at home and assertive abroad

China is expanding its authoritarian approach at home, while it is being more assertive overseas, incoming US President Joe Bidens top spy pick, Avril Haines, told lawmakers on Tuesday, as Senators expressed concerns over the rising securit...

Cut in Canadian supplies of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will have considerable effect -official

Pfizer Inc told Canada on Tuesday it will receive no coronavirus vaccines starting the week of Jan. 25, a senior official said, indicating more pain for provinces already complaining about a shortage of supplies. Pfizer has already said it ...

Married woman living with another sans divorce not entitled for protection: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that a married woman living with another person without divorcing husband will not be entitled for protection from the court.Petitioners Asha Devi and Suraj Kumar had moved the court contending that they b...

France reports 23,608 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

France reported 23,608 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from 3,736 on Monday and from 19,752 last Tuesday while hospitalisations in intensive care units were also on the rise.Health ministry data also showed 656 people had died f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021