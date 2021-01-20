Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling reaches strongest since May 2020 versus euro; UK inflation rises

"Further progress in vaccinations (a pick-up in the daily rate) by the time the BoE MPC meeting takes place on 4th February may prove enough to hold off on any additional monetary easing," wrote Derek Halpenny, head of research for global markets at MUFG.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 14:58 IST
Sterling reaches strongest since May 2020 versus euro; UK inflation rises

Sterling rose against both the dollar and euro on Wednesday, helped by a weaker dollar, while inflation data showed UK prices picked up in December. Consumer prices rose 0.6% year-on-year in December, after a 0.3% increase the month before, helped by a temporary easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions and a rise in global oil prices.

The pound rose against the dollar, helped by U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's urging lawmakers to "act big" on spending and worry about debt later - an instruction which saw the dollar fall against most major currencies. At 0910 GMT, the pound was up 0.5% at $1.3698. Versus the euro, it was up around 0.5% at 88.53 pence per euro , having hit its strongest since May 2020.

Inflation has been below the Bank of England's 2% target since mid-2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic pushed it close to zero as the economy tanked. "Despite the subdued rate of inflation and current economic difficulties linked to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, we do not expect the BoE to step up its monetary stimulus at its upcoming 4 February monetary policy meeting," Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg, said in a note to clients.

"The already planned 150bn pounds of additional asset purchases for 2021, alongside the positive economic outlook from spring onwards, should return inflation to the BoE’s 2% target by early 2022," he said. As the UK's COVID-19 death toll approached 100,000, analysts are watching vaccination data to assess how long the UK's current strict lockdown measures will be in place.

Currently the United Kingdom has vaccinated 4.27 million people with a first dose of the vaccine, among the best in the world per head of population. "Further progress in vaccinations (a pick-up in the daily rate) by the time the BoE MPC meeting takes place on 4th February may prove enough to hold off on any additional monetary easing," wrote Derek Halpenny, head of research for global markets at MUFG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' tractor rally on R-Day: Union leaders reject suggestion of alternative route

Farmer unions opposing the Centres new agri laws on Wednesday rejected a suggestion by police officers to hold their proposed January 26 tractor rally on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway instead of Delhis busy Outer Ring Road, sources s...

RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal's supporters misbehave with Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza employees

A group of people, allegedly the supporters of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal, on Tuesday misbehaved with employees of Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza and vandalised a toll booth.This incident happened when they were on the way t...

UK COVID-19 toll is 'horrendous', minister says, as deaths approach 100,000

As the United Kingdoms COVID-19 death toll approaches 100,000, Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Wednesday that the numbers were horrendous but that it was not the time to look back at the governments possible mismanagement of the crisis.T...

Action on complaint against 'Tandav' to be as per law:Deshmukh

Maharashtra Police have receiveda complaint about controversial web series Tandav and formalaction will taken in the case as per law, state Home MinisterAnil Deshmukh said on Wednesday.Talking to reporters here, Deshmukh also demanded theCe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021