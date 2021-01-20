Left Menu
Development News Edition

Niti Innovation Index: Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in innovation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 15:09 IST
Niti Innovation Index: Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in innovation

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala have been ranked as top five states in innovation in Niti Aayog's second Innovation Index released on Wednesday.

The index, released by Aayog's vice chairman Rajiv Kumar and CEO Amitabh Kant, has been developed in the lines of Global Innovation Index.

Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar were ranked at the bottom of the Index.

Karnataka topped the Index for the second year in a row. Among Union Territories Delhi topped the chart, while in the North-Eastern and Hill States category Himachal Pradesh occupied the top spot.

''Amongst major states, the average innovation score is 25.35. Karnataka tops at 42.5, which is attributable to its strong number of venture capital deals, registered GIs (Geographical Indications) and ICT (Information and Communication Technology) exports. Karnataka's high FDI inflow has also enhanced the innovation capabilities of the state,'' the India Innovation Index 2020 said.

Maharashtra was ranked second with an innovation score of 38, while Bihar finished last at 14.5.

''The case for the southern states as the top performers has also become stronger as four of them occupy the top-five spots within the major states,'' it added.

According to the index, the North-Eastern and Hill states achieved an average innovation score of 17.89, with Himachal Pradesh as the best performer with a score of 25, followed by Manipur (22.77) and Sikkim (22.28), respectively.

''With 31.9 per cent of its total employment generated being knowledge-intensive, Himachal Pradesh benefits from a high number of knowledge workers,'' it said.

The Index noted that the innovation score of Union Territories and city states averages at 26.01. Delhi was the best performer among all groups.

Among UTs, after Delhi, ''Chandigarh follows second with a score of 38.57, whereas Lakshadweep and Jammu and Kashmir occupy the last two positions in the group respectively,'' it said.

Speaking at the event, Kumar said the office of the Principal Scientific Advisor and Niti Aayog are working closely to create a seamless interaction among institutions that are there in any city to improve India's innovation ecosystem.

He also said that with the partnership with the Principal Scientific Advisor K Vijay Raghavan, the Niti Aayog is working very hard to try and bring back and attract Indian talent from abroad.

''There are some schemes (to bring back Indian talent) already, we want to sharpen them, we want to improve them,'' the Niti Aayog vice chairman said. ''Maybe that will also become an indicator... Which state is able to attract a larger number of Indian talent back to the country, making our system more flexible, less red tape and by making our environment far more attractive,'' he added.

The India Innovation Index 2020, ranks the states and union territories based on their relative performance of supporting innovation, and aims to empower them to improve their innovation policies by highlighting their strengths and weaknesses.

The states and union territories have been divided into 17 'major states', 10 'North-Eastern and hill states', and 9 'city states and Union Territories', for effectively comparing their performance.

Overall, the framework of India Innovation Index 2020, consists of 36 indicators, which include hard data (32 indicators) and four composite indicators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sebi asks Schneider Electric to list on national bourse or give exit option to shareholders

Market regulator Sebi has asked Schneider Electric President Systems to either list on a stock exchange having nationwide terminals within six months or provide exit to its investors under the delisting norms.Sebi said that if the company o...

Online Video Editor InVideo Collaborates with iStock, Improves Editing Experience

Delhi, IndiaNewsVoirPopular online video editing platform InVideo has announced its collaboration with iStock, a leading global source of visual content, to enable access to their world-leading library of images and video clips seamlessly w...

NGT directs UP govt to strictly monitor encroachments over green belt '

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to strictly monitor encroachments over green belts and ensure that the land use is not changed without following due process of law.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Just...

Kremlin says would welcome Biden's efforts to extend New START arms control treaty

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it remained committed to extending the New START nuclear arms control treaty with the United States and would welcome efforts promised by the incoming U.S. administration of President-elect Joe Biden to reach a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021