Oxfam India announces virtual Trailwalker challenge from Feb 25 to March 6 and March 8 to 17

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 15:28 IST
Rights group Oxfam India on Wednesday announced the first edition of this year's virtual Trailwalker challenge on the theme ''#WalkForHer'' from February 25 to March 6 and from March 8 to 17.

The NGO, in a statement, said three challenges will be given to the participants to choose from.

''They can complete either 100 km, 50 km or 25 km in 10 days. The challenge is accessible to anyone who wants to participate and every joining contribution will help Oxfam India in their projects,'' it said.

This year, the walkathon is themed around #WalkForHer, with the tagline''walk to end all discrimination against women'', the statement said.

Amitabh Behar, the chief executive officer of Oxfam India, said in 2021, the aim of the Trailwalker challenge is to generate even more synergy so that important conversations about gender based discrimination and inequality can be mainstreamed all through the year and women in crisis can be helped in a substantial way.

