Mercedes-Benz launches 2021 edition of SUV GLC at Rs 57.40 lakh onwards

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday launched the 2021 edition of its popular SUV GLC in India with price starting at Rs 57.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2021 GLC is available in GLC 200 petrol and GLC 220d diesel variants, priced at Rs 57.40 lakh and Rs 63.15 lakh (ex-showroom, India), Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

The newly launched vehicle features the latest connected car technology - 2021 'Mercedes me connect', integrating Alexa Home, Google Home and parking locations on navigation system and App.

It is also equipped with remote engine start allowing starting the car remotely for pre entry air-conditioning besides front seats with massage function, introduced for the first time in Mercedes-Benz India product line-up, the company added.

Commenting on the launch, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk said,''The GLC has remained a key pillar of our SUV offense and has been the single highest selling SUV in our portfolio last year. With the 2021 GLC, we now offer a technology superior, feature enriched fully loaded mid-size SUV, which has raised the benchmark for tech, comfort and convenience in the segment significantly.'' The company is confident that with the technology and feature enrichment, the GLC will continue its customer preference and extend its lead in the premium mid-size SUV segment, he added.

The GLC was the highest selling SUV in Mercedes-Benz India portfolio in 2020. The company sold more than 8,400 units of GLC till date since it was launched in India in 2016. It is assembled from imported completely knocked down units at the company's Chakan plant. PTI RKL RUJRUJ

