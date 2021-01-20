Left Menu
PGCIL inks pact to improve telecom connectivity in hilly areas of HP

Updated: 20-01-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 17:09 IST
State-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) has signed an agreement with the Himachal Pradesh government to improve telecom connectivity in hilly areas of the state.

The PGCIL recently signed an agreement with Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEBL) in Shimla for utilization of 500 km of OPGW telecom network, a power ministry statement said.

This is in addition to the existing 350 km of OPGW laid on HPSEBL Extra High Voltage (EHV) lines already being used in the state to boost its connectivity. This total 850 km long telecom network will enable POWERGRID Telecom to reach remote areas of Kangra, Una, Mandi, Kullu, Bilaspur, Sirmour, Palampur, Sundernagar, Banikhet, Amb, Paonta Sahib, Nahan etc.

Due to rough weather conditions, landslides and difficult terrains, the state had been facing limited telecom network reach, and this will give much needed connectivity to remote areas of the state. Through this OPGW Network, Telecom Service providers will be able to provide uninterrupted mobile/Internet services to the people of the state. The PGCIL has created over 67,500 km of OFC network connecting over 1000 plus locations across the country carrying traffic in multiple of 10G/100G in rings. The PGCIL OFC network covers all the important towns & cities of the country along with the hilly & difficult terrains of Jammu & Kashmir and North Eastern Region.

The company has also provided the domestic leg of International Connectivity to Bhutan and Nepal, and proposed connectivity to Bangladesh up to the Indian border to International Long Distance (ILD) Licensees.

