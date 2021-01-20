Left Menu
Development News Edition

BMW MINI sales dip 20 pc to 512 units in 2020

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 18:01 IST
BMW MINI sales dip 20 pc to 512 units in 2020

German luxury carmaker BMW on Wednesday reported a 20 per cent decline in sales of its MINI brand of cars at 512 units in India in 2020.

The company had sold 641 units of the MINI in India in 2019.

''MINI India has delivered a strong performance of 512 cars in the calendar year 2020 (January – December). Withstanding the current market challenges and lockdown situation, MINI India regained momentum swiftly in the second half of the year,'' BMW Group India said in a statement.

In the fourth quarter (October–December) of 2020, MINI India posted the a growth of 34 per cent as compared to the same period in 2019 and also closed the year with highest-ever monthly sales in December, it added.

The locally produced MINI Countryman commanded a share of over 40 per cent in sales, while the MINI Hatch contributed 33 per cent and MINI Convertible over 23 per cent, the company said.

Commenting on the Mini performance, BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said, ''MINI India increased its overall segment share and grew by 34 per cent in the last quarter, which is commendable in the current scenario.'' He said MINI was born out of a crisis. It brings people and communities together even in the most extraordinary times.

''And in an unprecedented year, it has proven this once again,'' Pawah said, adding MINI managed to innovate and adapt swiftly by offering a complete online journey to its customers with the introduction of the MINI Online Shop.

''From here on, MINI will continue to gather momentum and serve its customers with products and experiences that are progressive and unique,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Smith released as Sanju Samson named RR captain, Raina retained by CSK

Sanju Samson replaced Steve Smith as Rajasthan Royals captain after the Australian batsman and some other under-performing stars were released by their respective IPL franchises even as Chennai Super Kings retained veteran Suresh Raina for ...

Bakshi sisters Jahanvi and Hitaashee in spotlight in 2nd leg of WPGT

The Bakshi sisters, Jahanvi and Hitaashee, took centre stage on the first day of the second leg of the Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour, as they occupied the top two spots here on Wednesday.Jahanvi, still looking for her first professional win, ca...

Indian man jailed for nine months in Singapore for molesting pregnant woman

A 26-year-old Indian painter in Singapore was sentenced to nine months in prison on Wednesday for molesting a pregnant woman after following her to a lift lobby, according to a media report.Kota Durga Prasad molested the three-month pregnan...

QUOTES-How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration

Heres how world leaders are reacting to Democrat Joe Bidens inauguration on Wednesday. Biden is to be sworn in as U.S. president shortly after noon 1700 GMT, taking over from Republican Donald Trump. BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON, SP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021