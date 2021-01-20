Left Menu
Development News Edition

DPIIT launches regulatory compliance portal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 21:31 IST
DPIIT launches regulatory compliance portal

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has launched a regulatory compliance portal that will act as a bridge between citizens, industries and the government to minimize burdensome compliances. It will also act as a first-of-its-kind central online repository of all central and state-level compliances, the department said on Wednesday.

All central ministries/departments and states/UTs would examine laws/ regulations/rules under their purview and implement an action plan to rationalize and simplify all the processes and remove burdensome compliances, decriminalise laws and repeal redundant acts, it added.

These details would be captured and tracked on the portal.

The department said industry stakeholders from trade bodies such as CII will also be able to submit compliances and proposed recommendations.

''This will be assessed by concerned government authorities and suitable action would be undertaken to minimize the regulatory compliance burden,'' it said.

DPIIT has conducted 21 training sessions from January 4 to January 14 for all ministries and states to familiarise them with the portal.

The department has been directed by the Cabinet Secretary to act as the nodal department for coordinating the exercise of minimizing regulatory compliance burden for citizens and businesses.

''A systematic exercise across Central Ministries/Departments and States/UTs is being undertaken by DPIIT to eliminate/reduce compliances which have an adverse impact on time and cost of businesses, it added. Speaking at a CII webinar, DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra said that activities have been identified to be undertaken by the central government ministries as well as states to reduce the compliance burden by carrying out the corrective actions by March 31, which is the first target.

Almost 7,000 odd compliance burdens have been identified by the Centre and states, he said.

''A major cost for Indian industry is compliance burden cost,'' Mohapatra said, adding industry and citizen in general faces compliance burden because of certain practices in the government both at the centre and state due to presence of antiquated and obsolete Acts, which have no relevance today and does not add value to the governance system.

Citing examples, he said that to start a restaurant in a city today, multiple approvals are required and this is a typical case of compliance burden.

''As a salaried government servant with no extra income to show, I have not been able to fill up the income tax return and I always take help of a chartered accountant to file salaried individual ITR,'' he added.

He assured that by March 31 and August 2021, three areas would be addressed - reduction of compliance burden in central and state acts; further simplification in the citizen-government interface; and removal of antiquated and obsolete Acts and regulations which do not add value.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sterling yields gains after hitting three-year highs versus dollar

A combination of heightened risk appetite in global markets and UK-specific optimism lifted the pound to its highest since 2018 against the dollar on Wednesday, but it ended the European session flat after giving up its early gains.The doll...

Dutch KLM halts long-haul flights due to new COVID-19 rule

KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France KLM, will halt all its 270 weekly long-haul flights to the Netherlands from Friday after new COVID-19 rules were imposed by the Dutch government, a spokeswoman for the airline said.Among a series of n...

AfDB and EIB sign joint action plan to fast-track development in Africa

The African Development Bank AfDB and the European Investment Bank EIB today signed a joint partnership action plan highlighting their strengthened cooperation and mutual development priorities and a strong shared emphasis on boosting publi...

CO-WIN glitches continue to affect Mumbai inoculation drive

On the third day of COVID-19inoculation drive in the city, the civic body managed toadminister vaccines to just 52 per cent of the targeted 3,300healthcare workers on Wednesday due to glitches in Co-WINsoftware application, officials said, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021