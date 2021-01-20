DPIIT launches regulatory compliance portal

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has launched a regulatory compliance portal that will act as a bridge between citizens, industries and the government to minimize burdensome compliances. It will also act as a first-of-its-kind central online repository of all central and state-level compliances, the department said on Wednesday.

All central ministries/departments and states/UTs would examine laws/ regulations/rules under their purview and implement an action plan to rationalize and simplify all the processes and remove burdensome compliances, decriminalise laws and repeal redundant acts, it added.

These details would be captured and tracked on the portal.

The department said industry stakeholders from trade bodies such as CII will also be able to submit compliances and proposed recommendations.

''This will be assessed by concerned government authorities and suitable action would be undertaken to minimize the regulatory compliance burden,'' it said.

DPIIT has conducted 21 training sessions from January 4 to January 14 for all ministries and states to familiarise them with the portal.

The department has been directed by the Cabinet Secretary to act as the nodal department for coordinating the exercise of minimizing regulatory compliance burden for citizens and businesses.

''A systematic exercise across Central Ministries/Departments and States/UTs is being undertaken by DPIIT to eliminate/reduce compliances which have an adverse impact on time and cost of businesses, it added. Speaking at a CII webinar, DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra said that activities have been identified to be undertaken by the central government ministries as well as states to reduce the compliance burden by carrying out the corrective actions by March 31, which is the first target.

Almost 7,000 odd compliance burdens have been identified by the Centre and states, he said.

''A major cost for Indian industry is compliance burden cost,'' Mohapatra said, adding industry and citizen in general faces compliance burden because of certain practices in the government both at the centre and state due to presence of antiquated and obsolete Acts, which have no relevance today and does not add value to the governance system.

Citing examples, he said that to start a restaurant in a city today, multiple approvals are required and this is a typical case of compliance burden.

''As a salaried government servant with no extra income to show, I have not been able to fill up the income tax return and I always take help of a chartered accountant to file salaried individual ITR,'' he added.

He assured that by March 31 and August 2021, three areas would be addressed - reduction of compliance burden in central and state acts; further simplification in the citizen-government interface; and removal of antiquated and obsolete Acts and regulations which do not add value.

