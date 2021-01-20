Left Menu
I-T refunds worth Rs 1.76 lakh cr issued between Apr 1-Jan 18

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 21:38 IST
I-T refunds worth Rs 1.76 lakh cr issued between Apr 1-Jan 18

The Income Tax department on Wednesday said it has issued over Rs 1.76 lakh crore worth refunds to over 1.65 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

Of this, personal income tax refunds of Rs 58,631 crore have been issued in 1,62,39,742 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.17 lakh crore have been issued in 2.11 lakh cases.

''CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,76,217 crore to more than 1.65 crore taxpayers between 1st April 2020 to 18th January 2021,'' the income tax department tweeted.

  READ MORE ON:
  • CBDT

