Left Menu
Development News Edition

Home First Finance garners Rs 346 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 22:20 IST
Home First Finance garners Rs 346 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Mortgage financier Home First Finance Company (HFFC) on Wednesday raised a little over Rs 346 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial share-sale, which will open for public subscription on Thursday.

A total of 66,81,766 shares have been allotted to 25 anchor investors at Rs 518 per share, the upper end of the price band. At this price, the company raised Rs 346.11 crore, according to a BSE circular.

Among the 25 anchor investors are Nomura, Fidelity International, Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Nippon India MF, Tata AIA Life Insurance Co Ltd and Max Life Insurance Company Ltd.

The Rs 1,153.71-crore IPO comprises fresh issue of up to Rs 265 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 888.71 crore by the promoters and existing shareholders.

The offer for sale consists of shares worth Rs 435.61 crore by promoter True North Fund V LLP, Rs 291.28 crore by promoter Aether (Mauritius) Ltd, Rs 120.46 crore by investor Bessemer India Capital Holdings II Ltd and up to Rs 41.3 crore by two individual shareholders -- PS Jayakumar and Manoj Viswanathan.

The company has reduced the fresh issue size following the allotment of shares worth Rs 75 crore and Rs 4.84 crore to Orange Clove Investments B.V., an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, and its certain employees, respectively, by way of the preferential issue.

HFFC has fixed a price band of Rs 517-518 a share for its initial share-sale, which will open for public subscription on January 21 and close on January 25.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds towards augmenting its capital base to meet its future requirements.

Half of the issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional buyers.

Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt Ltd, ICICI Securities and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company will manage the share sale.

Shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Gas explosion rips through Madrid building, killing 3

A powerful gas explosion tore through a residential building in central Madrid on Wednesday, killing at least three people and ripping the facade off the structure.A tower of smoke rose from the building, where repairs were being done to a ...

Pope tells Biden he prays God will guide reconciliation in U.S.

Pope Francis told U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday that he was praying that God would guide his efforts to bring reconciliation in the United States and among the nations of the world. In a message sent shortly after the second Catholi...

R-Day: Traffic diversion from Noida for heavy vehicles on Jan 22-23, 25-26

Route diversions will be in place on January 22-23 and January 25-26 for heavy goods carriers on roads leading from Noida to Delhi, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police said on Wednesday.The diversions will be put in place in view of full ...

On Day One, Biden to undo Trump policies on climate, virus

In his first hours as president, Joe Biden will aim to strike at the heart of President Donald Trumps policy legacy, signing a series of executive actions that will reverse his predecessors orders on immigration, climate change and handling...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021