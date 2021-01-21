Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reliance-Future deal gets SEBI nod, BSE 'no-adverse-observation' status

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 00:25 IST
Reliance-Future deal gets SEBI nod, BSE 'no-adverse-observation' status
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Market regulator SEBI gave a go-ahead on Wednesday to Future Group's scheme of arrangement and sale of assets to Reliance, based on which the Bombay Stock Exchange also granted its ''no adverse observation'' report to the Rs 24,713-crore deal.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) allowed the deal with some riders, five months after it was announced last August.

The SEBI has said the litigation pending before the Delhi High Court and arbitration proceedings by the global e-commerce major Amazon contesting the deal should be specifically mentioned by Future Group while seeking shareholders or the National Company Law Tribunal approval, the BSE stated in its observation letter.

It has also held that SEBI's go-ahead on the draft scheme of arrangement would be subject to the outcome of these proceedings. PTI KRH SRHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Gas explosion rips through Madrid building, killing 4

A powerful gas explosion tore through a residential building in central Madrid on Wednesday, killing four people and ripping the facade off the structure.A tower of smoke rose from the building, where repairs were being done to a gas boiler...

Congress presents Biden, Harris with gifts

Congressional leaders have presented President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with a variety of gifts, including a pair of flags flown over the U.S. Capitol during the inauguration.The presentations to the officials and their re...

Biden vows to repair America's alliances, engage with world once again

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday vowed to repair Americas alliances and engage with the world once again, saying the country has been tested and its people have come out stronger.In his inaugural speech after being sworn in as the 46th P...

Pope urges U.S. reconciliation as bishops call out Biden on abortion

Pope Francis told U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday that he was praying that God would guide his efforts to bring reconciliation in the United States, while the nations bishops condemned Bidens pro-choice stand on abortion. In a message...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021