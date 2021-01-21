Amazon offers to help U.S. with vaccine in letter to President Biden

Amazon offers to help U.S. with vaccine in letter to President BidenReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 00:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 00:29 IST
Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday offered to help with the United States' efforts involving the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a letter addressed to President Joe Biden, seen by Reuters.
The world's largest online retailer has an agreement with a healthcare provider to administer vaccines at its facilities, Dave Clark, chief executive of Amazon's worldwide consumer business, said in the letter. He added, "We are prepared to leverage our operations, information technology, and communications capabilities and expertise to assist your administration's vaccination efforts." (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
