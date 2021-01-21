Left Menu
Development News Edition

China, Hong Kong stocks climb on stimulus hopes

China stocks climbed on Thursday, in line with gains in other Asian markets, on hopes of more economic stimulus from newly inaugurated U.S. President Joe Biden to offset damage wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic. ** The CSI300 index rose 1.8% to 5,573.39 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.3% to 3,629.61.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 10:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 10:05 IST
China, Hong Kong stocks climb on stimulus hopes
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

China stocks climbed on Thursday, in line with gains in other Asian markets, on hopes of more economic stimulus from newly inaugurated U.S. President Joe Biden to offset damage wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

** The CSI300 index rose 1.8% to 5,573.39 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.3% to 3,629.61. ** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext rallied 2.2%, while the STAR50 index firmed 0.6%.

** Republicans in the U.S. Congress have indicated they are willing to work with the new president on his administration's top priority, a $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus plan, but some are opposed to the plan's price tag. ** Leading the gains, both CSI300 materials index and the CSI300 transport index jumped 3.1% each.

** For now, the A-share market continued to find support from a solid recovery in China's economy and ample liquidity, Yuekai Securities noted in a report. ** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index gained 0.2% to 30,012.19, while The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index was unchanged at 11,947.49.

** Leading the gains, the Hang Seng materials index jumped 3.3%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.43% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.90%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.4605 per U.S. dollar, 0.04% firmer than the previous close of 6.463. ** As of 04:10 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 32.99% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Illegal construction:HC rejects Sood's plea against BMC notice

The Bombay High Court on Thursdaydismissed an appeal and interim application filed by Bollywoodactor Sonu Sood against a BMC notice over alleged illegalconstruction carried out by him at his residential building insuburban Juhu.Justice Prit...

Brexit responsible for food supply problems in N.Ireland, Ireland says

Food supply problems in Northern Ireland are due to Brexit because there are now a certain amount of checks on goods going between Britain and Northern Ireland, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said. British ministers have sought to pla...

CCI approves Flipkart's 7.8 pc acquisition of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

The Competition Commission of India CCI has approved e-commerce marketplace Flipkarts proposed acquisition of 7.8 per cent equity stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail. Aditya Birla Fashion had approved the issuance of equity shares on a...

S.Africa to pay big premium for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from India's SII - Business Day

South Africa will pay 5.25 per dose for COVID-19 vaccines from the Serum Institute of India SII - well above what others, including developed nations, are paying for the same shots, local newspaper Business Day reported on Thursday. The Bus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021