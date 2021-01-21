Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sensex breaches 50K mark, Reliance gains 2.2 pc

Equity benchmark indices scaled new record highs during early hours on Thursday with the Sensex crossing 50,000 mark for the first time.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-01-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 10:25 IST
Sensex breaches 50K mark, Reliance gains 2.2 pc
Reliance gained by 2.2 pc on Thursday morning to Rs 2,100.35 per share. . Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices scaled new record highs during early hours on Thursday with the Sensex crossing 50,000 mark for the first time. The bull run on D-Street was largely on the back of favourable global cues as investors hoped for more economic stimulus from new US President Joe Biden.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 255 points or 0.51 per cent at 50,047 while the Nifty 50 surged by 75 points or 0.51 per cent to 14,720. Except for Nifty metal and realty, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty auto advancing by 1.1 per cent, private bank by 0.6 per cent and FMCG by 0.5 per cent.

Among stocks, Reliance Industries gained by 2.2 per cent to Rs 2,100.35 per share after the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) gave a go-ahead to Future Group's scheme of arrangement and sale of assets to the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate. Kishore Biyani-led Future Enterprises and Future Retail were up by 4.9 per cent to Rs 12.01 and Rs 81.35 per share respectively.

Bajaj Finserv gained by 3.7 per cent, Bajaj Finance by 3 per cent, Bajaj Auto by 1.4 per cent, Tata Motors by 3.4 per cent and UPL by 2.6 per cent. However, metal stocks lost shine with JSW Steel and Hindalco dipping by 0.8 per cent and Tata Steel by 0.7 per cent. Adani Ports, HDFC, GAIL and Tata Consultancy Services also traded lower with thin margins.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks rose to new record highs tracking US markets as investors hoped for more economic stimulus from newly inaugurated US President Joe Biden to offset damage wreaked by Covid-19 pandemic. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan touched record highs and was last up by 0.85 per cent with markets across the region posting gains.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng breached the 30,000 level and rose by 0.31 per cent while Japan's Nikkei was up by 0.72 per cent. The rises in Asia followed fresh record highs on Wall Street overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.83 per cent, the S&P 500 gained by 1.39 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.97 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Illegal construction:HC rejects Sood's plea against BMC notice

The Bombay High Court on Thursdaydismissed an appeal and interim application filed by Bollywoodactor Sonu Sood against a BMC notice over alleged illegalconstruction carried out by him at his residential building insuburban Juhu.Justice Prit...

Brexit responsible for food supply problems in N.Ireland, Ireland says

Food supply problems in Northern Ireland are due to Brexit because there are now a certain amount of checks on goods going between Britain and Northern Ireland, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said. British ministers have sought to pla...

CCI approves Flipkart's 7.8 pc acquisition of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

The Competition Commission of India CCI has approved e-commerce marketplace Flipkarts proposed acquisition of 7.8 per cent equity stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail. Aditya Birla Fashion had approved the issuance of equity shares on a...

S.Africa to pay big premium for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from India's SII - Business Day

South Africa will pay 5.25 per dose for COVID-19 vaccines from the Serum Institute of India SII - well above what others, including developed nations, are paying for the same shots, local newspaper Business Day reported on Thursday. The Bus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021