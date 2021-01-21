Left Menu
Development News Edition

Future Retail, Future Enterprises hit upper circuit after Sebi clears deal with RIL

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 11:47 IST
Future Retail, Future Enterprises hit upper circuit after Sebi clears deal with RIL
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Shares of Future Retail and Future Enterprises rose nearly 5 per cent and hit upper circuit limits after Sebi cleared Future Group's proposed multi-billion dollar deal with Reliance Industries Ltd.

On the BSE, Future Retail Ltd's shares hit the upper circuit of Rs 81.35, rising 4.97 per cent over the previous close.

Future Enterprises Ltd's stock gained 4.98 per cent to touch the upper circuit limit of Rs 12.01.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) was trading at Rs 2,114.8 during the late morning trade, rising 2.91 per cent.

On Wednesday, Sebi gave a go-ahead to Future Group's scheme of arrangement and sale of assets to Reliance Industries.

Based of this, the BSE also granted its ''no adverse observation'' report to the Rs 24,713-crore deal.

Amazon had written several letters to the SEBI and other regulatory agencies to suspend their review of the deal and not grant it a no objection certification on ground that its challenge to the agreement was before the Delhi High Court.

''It is observed that there are certain ongoing litigations/arbitration/legal proceedings against the draft scheme,'' the Sebi said.

''In view of the same, the company is advised that these comments of SEBI on the draft scheme of arrangement are subject to the outcome of any of the ongoing litigations/arbitration/legal proceeding involving the draft scheme and/or the decision by any competent authority/competent court in this regard,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Brazilian umpire hospitalised after heart attack in Melbourne

Tennis umpire Carlos Bernardes has been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack while in quarantine in Melbourne ahead of next months Australian Open, local media reported on Thursday. Photos of Bernardes being wheeled into an ambulance...

Lawmaker wife of former Japanese justice minister found guilty of vote-buying

A Japanese court found on Thursday the lawmaker wife of a former justice minister guilty of vote-buying. Anri Kawai and her husband, Katsuyuki Kawai, were arrested last year on charges of paying money to help Anri win a seat in the upper ho...

Chinese rescuers hope to drill shaft to free trapped gold miners

Rescuers in China were drilling new shafts on Thursday to reach gold miners who have been trapped underground for 11 days after an explosion, including one they hope to use to bring the survivors to safety. A total of 22 workers were stuck ...

Merkel aide says border closures unavoidable if infections not curbed

Germany may need to close borders to neighbouring countries if they do not act to curb coronavirus infections, Merkels chief of staff said on Thursday. Helge Braun told ARD television it was important to get infection levels under control s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021