Renault India extends sales and service network, adds 120 facilities in 2020

French automaker Renault on Thursday said it added 120 new sales and service touchpoints across regions in its India network last year, taking the total to over 975. The addition of 120 facilities is a part of Renault India's ambitious plan to reach across the country as the company will expand its product range and segment presence with soon-to-be-launched game-changer B segment SUV, Kiger, Renault India said in a release. Renault, which had showcased the Kiger last year, will be globally premiering the vehicle in India on January 28, the release said.

In December alone, the company added 40 sales and service touchpoints, it said adding the new dealership facilities came up in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal besides Delhi-NCR.

The new dealership facilities have been designed according to the Renault Store concept of addresssing the evolving needs of customers by highlighting the value of the brand, products, services and accessories in a modern and more effective manner, it said. With this expansion, Renault India has bolstered its network presence to more than 500 sales and over 475 service touchpoints, which include over 200 Workshop On Wheels locations across the country, it said. The dealership expansion comes at an opportune moment when Renault India is further strengthening its position in the country, the carmaker said. Stating that the B-segment accounts for more than 50 per cent of the total industry sales, Renault said Kiger will be instrumental in growing its presence across the country and change the dynamics in the segment.

