Left Menu
Development News Edition

India within striking distance of attaining positive growth:RBI

Indias GDP is within the striking distance of attaining positive growth, the Reserve Bank said observing that the letter V in the V-shaped recovery stands for vaccine.The Indian government launched the worlds biggest vaccination drive on January 16 to protect people from COVID-19.What will 2021 look like

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 13:48 IST
India within striking distance of attaining positive growth:RBI
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's GDP is within the striking distance of attaining positive growth, the Reserve Bank said observing that the letter ''V'' in the V-shaped recovery stands for vaccine.

The Indian government launched the world's biggest vaccination drive on January 16 to protect people from COVID-19.

''What will 2021 look like? The shape of the recovery will be V-shaped after all and the 'V' stands for vaccine,'' said an article on the 'state of economy' in the RBI's January Bulletin.

India has launched the biggest vaccination drive in the world, backed by its comparative advantage of having the largest vaccine manufacturing capacity in the world and a rich experience of mass inoculation drives against polio and measles. ''If successful, it will tilt the balance of risks upwards,'' said the authors who among others include RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra.

The RBI, however, said the views expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the views of the central bank.

E-commerce and digital technologies will likely be the bright spots in India's recovery in a world in which there will be rebounds for sure, but pre-pandemic levels of output and employment are a long way off, they said. The article further said: ''Recent shifts in the macroeconomic landscape have brightened the outlook, with GDP in striking distance of attaining positive territory and inflation easing closer to the target.'' India's GDP is estimated to contract by a record 7.7 per cent during 2020-21 as the COVID-19 pandemic severely hit the key manufacturing and services segments, as per government projections released earlier this month.

The economy contracted by a massive 23.9 per cent in the first quarter and 7.5 per cent in the second quarter on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The article further said that in the first half of 2021-22, GDP growth will benefit from statistical support and is likely to be mostly consumption-driven. With rabi sowing surpassing the normal acreage way before the end of the season, bumper agriculture production is expected in 2021. ''India being the global capital for vaccine manufacturing, pharmaceuticals exports are expected to receive a big impetus with the start of vaccination drives globally. Agricultural exports remain resilient and under the recent production linked (PLI) scheme, food processing industry has been accorded priority,'' it said.

Harnessing the synergies by transforming low-value semi-processed agri products through food processing would not only improve productivity but also boost India's competitiveness, it added.

The article notes that slippage ratios have been falling and loan recoveries are improving even as provisioning coverage ratios have risen above 70 per cent. Capital infusion and innovative ways of dealing with loan delinquencies will occupy policy attention in order to ensure that finance greases the wheels of growth on a durable basis before the demographic dividend slips away. ''It will take years for the economy to mend and heal, but innovative approaches can convert the pandemic into opportunities. Will the Union Budget 2021-22 be the game-changer?,'' it said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget in Lok Sabha on February 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Draw not an option for England in 2nd test against Sri Lanka

While England only needs a draw in Galle to clinch another test series in Sri Lanka, its a result that will be far from the minds of Joe Roots lineup when the second test starts Friday.England is in fourth spot on the ICC Test Championship ...

Free State labour office closed due to water leak

The Department of Employment and Labour in Free State has temporarily closed its doors following water leaks into Laboria House building caused by recent heavy rains.The closure of the building follows structural assessment conducted by the...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Title hopes fading fast as Dortmund's form dips

Out-of-form Borussia Dortmunds title hopes could be a distant dream by Friday night after their game at Borussia Moenchengladbach, having already dropped 10 points behind leaders Bayern Munich at the halfway mark of the season. Dortmund slu...

Farmers' tractor rally on R-Day: No headway at police-farmer unions meeting

The second round of meeting between the police and farmer unions regarding the proposed January 26 tractor rally by them remained inconclusive on Thursday as the farmers stuck to their demand of taking out the rally on Delhis busy Outer Rin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021