Syngene International Q3 profit up 11 pc at Rs 102 cr 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 14:09 IST
Contract research, development and manufacturing services provider Syngene International has reported 11 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 102 crore for December quarter 2020-21.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 92 crore for the year-ago period, Syngene International said in a late night regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Revenue from the operations stood at Rs 585 crore in the quarter under review. It was Rs 519 crore in December quarter 2019-20, it added.

''We are pleased to report third quarter growth in line with our guidance with revenue from operations growing 13 per cent while PAT was up 11 per cent,'' Syngene International MD and CEO Jonathan Hunt said.

Overall, the third quarter performance puts the company on course to close the year in line with its guidance, he added.

Shares of Syngene International were trading at Rs 608.20 per scrip on BSE, down 0.52 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

