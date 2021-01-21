Nickel futures gain on firm spot demand

Nickel prices rose 1.12 per cent to Rs 1,343.40 per kg in the futures trade on Thursday, as speculators built fresh positions on a rising demand from alloy makers in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for the February delivery gained Rs 14.90, or 1.12 per cent, to Rs 1,343.40 per kg in a business turnover of 1,189 lots.

Rise in demand in the spot market from alloy makers mainly supported the price rise in nickel futures, analysts said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)