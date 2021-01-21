Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sensex breaches 50k-mark, ends lower on profit-booking

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 16:05 IST
Sensex breaches 50k-mark, ends lower on profit-booking
Reprsentative image. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark Sensex declined 167 points to close at 49,624.76 on Thursday, after hitting the historic 50,000-mark for the first time in intra-day trade.

Weighed by selling in index heavyweights Infosys, HDFC twins and TCS, the 30-share BSE index ended 167.36 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 49,624.76.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 54.35 points or 0.37 per cent to close at 14,590.35.

ONGC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 4 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, SBI, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Sun Pharma and ITC.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, Reliance, Bajaj Finserv and Asian Paints were among the gainers.

The rupee gained 6 paise to settle at a near 5-month high of 72.99 against US dollar.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo ended in the positive zone, while Hong Kong closed in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in early deals.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.89 per cent lower at USD 55.58 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Twitter makes Joe Biden's account start with zero followers

The micro-blogging site, Twitter cleared out all followers from the POTUS and WhiteHouse accounts after US President Biden was sworn in on Wednesday, rather than moving the accounts current followers over to the new administration. Accordin...

Distributor of China's Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine says faces driver shortage

A Chinese distributor of Sinovacs COVID-19 vaccine said on Thursday it is facing a shortage of drivers, as the worst wave of new infections in almost a year adds to the urgency of Chinas inoculation drive. Jointown Pharmaceutical Group, whi...

Germany to vaccinate all citizens by end of summer - Merkel

Coronavirus vaccines show a way out of the pandemic as they can be adapted for new variants of the virus and Germany should be able to vaccinate all citizens by the end of summer, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.The German ...

Shahjahanpur court closed for 48 hrs after three Covid-19 accused produced there

A Shahjahanpur court was closed for 48 hours from Thursday after three accused produced there by police after their arrest were found suffering from Covid-19.The three were arrested respectively from Nigohi, Sidhauli and Kotwali police stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021