Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sensex slips below 50,000 on profit booking

The S&P BSE Sensex crossed historical milestone of 50,000 in Thursday's session as benchmark indices scaled fresh lifetime highs but closed 0.4 per cent lower as traders booked profit in the last hour of trading.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-01-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 16:13 IST
Sensex slips below 50,000 on profit booking
The Sensex had touched a high of 50,184 during the day. Image Credit: ANI

The S&P BSE Sensex crossed historical milestone of 50,000 in Thursday's session as benchmark indices scaled fresh lifetime highs but closed 0.4 per cent lower as traders booked profit in the last hour of trading. Expectations of turnaround in the economy post Covid vaccinations and continued foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows led to gains for Indian markets in a globally low interest scenario.

The bull run on D-Street in morning session was also on the back of favourable global cues as investors hoped for more economic stimulus from new US President Joe Biden. At the closing bell, however, the S&P BSE Sensex was down by 167 points or 0.34 per cent at 49,625 while the Nifty 50 tumbled by 54 points or 0.37 per cent to 14,590.

Except for Nifty auto, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange closed in the negative zone with Nifty PSU bank losing by 3.1 per cent, realty by 2.5 per cent and metal by 2 per cent. Among stocks, ONGC slipped by 3.3 per cent to Rs 95.55 per share while Tata Steel lost by 2.9 per cent. Coal India, GAIL, Cipla, IndusInd Bank, SBI Life and NTPC too lost between 2 and 3 per cent.

However, Tata Motors gained by 6.3 per cent to close the day at Rs 292.45 per share. Reliance Industries gained by 2.55 per cent to Rs 2,107 per share after the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) gave a go-ahead to Future Group's scheme of arrangement and sale of assets to the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate.

Kishore Biyani-led Future Enterprises and Future Retail were up by 4.9 per cent to Rs 12.01 and Rs 81.35 per share respectively. The other prominent gainers were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, UPL, Britannia and Asian Paints.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks rose to new record highs tracking US markets as investors hoped for more economic stimulus from newly inaugurated US President Joe Biden to offset damage wreaked by Covid-19 pandemic. Hong Kong's Hang Seng breached the 30,000 level but closed 0.12 per cent lower while Japan's Nikkei was up by 0.82 per cent. The rises in Asia followed fresh record highs on Wall Street overnight.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.83 per cent, the S&P 500 gained by 1.39 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.97 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Expeditiously allot flats to people living in identified JJ clusters: Kejriwal to officials

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday directed officials to expeditiously allot flats to people living in the citys identified JJ jhuggi jhopri clusters.The chief minister chaired a meeting to review the status of the ongoing JJ cluste...

SA has experienced players, but Pakistan has home advantage, says Mohammad Yousuf

Test cricket will return to Pakistan after a long hiatus when the hosts play South Africa at Karachis National Stadium in the first Test, starting Tuesday. The National Stadium is considered Pakistans fortress, but South Africa remains one ...

IFFCO ranks first among 300 co-operatives globally based on turnover over GDP per capita

Fertiliser major IFFCO on Thursday said it has been ranked first among top 300 cooperatives in the world based on ratio of turnover over Gross Domestic Product GDP per capita.IFFCO, which has more than 36,000 member cooperatives, has a grou...

NCP protests against Arnab's purported chats on Balakot strike

The NCP on Thursday staged aprotest here, demanding action against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami over his purported WhatsApp chats withformer Broadcast Audience Research Council head ParthoDasgupta in connection with Balakot air...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021