Left Menu
Development News Edition

Institutional investment in real estate down 7 pc at USD 5.03 bn in 2020

Investments in portfolio deal office, retail and hospitality stood at USD 1.24 billion last year.In residential, the institutional investment fell to USD 460 million in 2020 from USD 1.07 billion in the previous year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 16:57 IST
Institutional investment in real estate down 7 pc at USD 5.03 bn in 2020

Institutional investment in the Indian real estate fell 7 per cent in 2020 at USD 5.03 billion due to an adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to JLL India.

Investments stood at USD 5.43 billion during the 2019 calendar year.

Institutional flow of funds includes investments by family offices, foreign corporate groups, foreign banks, proprietary books, pension funds, private equity, real estate fund-cum-developers, foreign funded NBFCs and sovereign wealth funds. It also includes anchor investors in REITs.

''Institutional investment in Indian real estate staged a smart recovery during Q4 2020 with USD 3.5 billion investments. As a result, 2020 closed with USD 5 billion investments, equivalent to 93 per cent of 2019 transactions (USD 5.4 billion), despite a sudden halt brought on by the pandemic,'' JLL India said in a report.

The consultant said that the pandemic led to pull back in investments due to uncertainty over income stability and return to normalcy.

''However, large global funds took this opportunity to negotiate portfolio deals with developers who offered quality rent yielding assets in cities with a higher presence of global technology players as well as global in-house centres,'' JLL India said.

A deeper analysis of institutional investments in 2020 indicates that the recovery has been narrow-based, as 27 deals were transacted in 2020 over 54 in 2019.

The two large portfolio deals with an estimated value of USD 3.2 billion accounted for 65 per cent of the total investments in 2020.

Office assets accounted for a major share of investments in 2020 at USD 3.1 billion as against USD 2.87 billion in 2019. Investments in portfolio deal (office, retail and hospitality) stood at USD 1.24 billion last year.

In residential, the institutional investment fell to USD 460 million in 2020 from USD 1.07 billion in the previous year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

JSPL swings into black, posts Rs 2,432-cr net profit in Dec quarter

Steelmaker Jindal Steel and Power Ltd JSPL on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,432.20 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, mainly on account of increased income.The company had recorded a net loss of Rs 257.36 crore d...

Lebanon's central bank governor says no transfers made from bank's accounts

Lebanons Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said on Thursday no financial transfers had been made from the central banks accounts. The Swiss Office of the Attorney General OAG said on Tuesday it had requested mutual legal assistance from Le...

Thailand Open: Sindhu, Sameer sail into quarterfinals; Satwik shines too

Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu and Sameer Verma stormed into the quarterfinals of the Toyota Thailand Open after registering straight-game wins but HS Prannoy bowed out of Super 1000 tournament here on Tuesday.Olympic silver medallist Sindhu e...

Sweden announces further extension of nationwide COVID-19 restrictions

Stockholm Sweden, January 21 ANISputnik The Swedish government on Thursday decided to extend restrictive coronavirus-related measures over the surge in infections, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said. Lofven told reporters that the epidemiolo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021