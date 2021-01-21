Left Menu
Development News Edition

Educationist Nitin Vijay to Come up with Pune's First Entrepreneur e-Programme for Kids

Self-made entrepreneur Nitin Vijay is coming up with an e-Programme to help the kids aged between 8-16 years develop entrepreneurial skills. A name to reckon with in coaching institutes, Vijay is successfully running his institute Motion Education in Kota (Rajasthan) and branches in more than 18 cities in India, for the last 13 years. The planned e-Programme in Pune aims to bring out the city's talents, which will help Pune emerge as the grand factory for entrepreneurs. The Student/Child friendly programme with practical approach would guide the kids to be the next big thing rather than being a just skilled talent.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-01-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 16:58 IST
Educationist Nitin Vijay to Come up with Pune's First Entrepreneur e-Programme for Kids
Nitin Vijay, MD, Motion Education & a leading Educationist. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Self-made entrepreneur Nitin Vijay is coming up with an e-Programme to help the kids aged between 8-16 years develop entrepreneurial skills. A name to reckon with in coaching institutes, Vijay is successfully running his institute Motion Education in Kota (Rajasthan) and branches in more than 18 cities in India, for the last 13 years. The planned e-Programme in Pune aims to bring out the city's talents, which will help Pune emerge as the grand factory for entrepreneurs. The Student/Child friendly programme with practical approach would guide the kids to be the next big thing rather than being a just skilled talent. In the last few years, the city has already seen an emergence of startups and is a favourable destination for tech startups and entrepreneurs. In fact, in 2018 a report by the Centre of American Entrepreneurship 'Rise of Global Startup' said that Pune was home to 3200 startups - 2 per cent of the country's tech startups. Favourable state government policies have helped the city stand tall against the biggies such as Bengaluru and other metros. In this backdrop, Mr. Vijay came up with the idea of starting an e-school for developing entrepreneurial skills among the kids.

Throwing light on his endeavour, Vijay, says, "There was a time when every parent in the country wanted their ward to become a doctor or engineer, but now things have changed. The exposure of the parents to the vast pool of professional options has made it possible for them to think out-of-the-box for their kids. Through our initiative, we want to channel the developed intellect of the kids into productive learning from the start." The purpose of the e-school would be to help kids contribute to the success of the surroundings and the country. "The skills that these kids will learn will also help them in bettering the performance in school also. They would learn about teamwork, networking, problem-solving, critical thinking, innovation, self-discipline, etc. Even if the kid decides to work in a job after growing up, the skills they will learn in entrepreneurial e-school will stand them in good stead," adds Vijay.

The programme aims to utilize a child's time and help them to thrive in the competitive world. Vijay will bring his own experience of starting the business at a young age of 22 years. "I have done it myself, and have been nurturing future potential through the high-tech education system. It is crucial to help the child understand the vast array of opportunities that lie ahead of him, which helps in reducing the burden of professional success on the young minds," says Vijay. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

JSPL swings into black, posts Rs 2,432-cr net profit in Dec quarter

Steelmaker Jindal Steel and Power Ltd JSPL on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,432.20 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, mainly on account of increased income.The company had recorded a net loss of Rs 257.36 crore d...

Lebanon's central bank governor says no transfers made from bank's accounts

Lebanons Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said on Thursday no financial transfers had been made from the central banks accounts. The Swiss Office of the Attorney General OAG said on Tuesday it had requested mutual legal assistance from Le...

Thailand Open: Sindhu, Sameer sail into quarterfinals; Satwik shines too

Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu and Sameer Verma stormed into the quarterfinals of the Toyota Thailand Open after registering straight-game wins but HS Prannoy bowed out of Super 1000 tournament here on Tuesday.Olympic silver medallist Sindhu e...

Sweden announces further extension of nationwide COVID-19 restrictions

Stockholm Sweden, January 21 ANISputnik The Swedish government on Thursday decided to extend restrictive coronavirus-related measures over the surge in infections, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said. Lofven told reporters that the epidemiolo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021