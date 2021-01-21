Left Menu
Google, French publishers sign copyright news payment deal

PTI | Paris | Updated: 21-01-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 17:11 IST
Google has signed a deal with a group of French publishers paving the way for the internet giant to make digital copyright payments for online news content.

After months of talks, Google France and the Alliance de la Presse d'Information Generale said Thursday that they agreed to set up a framework under which the U.S. company will negotiate individual licensing deals with publishers.

Google has already negotiated a few individual payment deals with some French news publishers such as national daily paper Le Monde and weekly magazine l'Obs.

The company was forced to negotiate with publishers and news agencies for reusing their material online under a “neighboring rights'' law that took effect after France became the first country to adopt new European Union copyright rules.

Google had initially balked at paying for news, saying new companies benefited from the millions of readers it sends to their websites. But last year an appeals court ordered the company to open talks with publishers.

Under the framework agreement, payments will be based on criteria such as the amount published daily and monthly internet traffic.

Google did not spell out how much money would be paid to the group's members.

News companies had pushed for the EU copyright reform amid worries that quality journalism is declining as ad revenue gets siphoned off by the digital giants.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Dubai halts live entertainment amid surge in virus cases

Dubais tourism department Thursday announced an immediate halt to all live entertainment at hotels and restaurants, a day after suspending non-urgent surgeries at hospitals to deal with an influx of COVID-19 patients.

India's Serum Institute says AstraZeneca vaccine output unaffected due to fire

A big fire broke out on Thursday at the Serum Institute of India, but the worlds biggest vaccine maker said production of the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot would not be lost.

Zidane under fire as Real Madrid loses again

After watching his team collapse late in extra time against third-division club Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey, Zinedine Zidane turned his back on the field and smiled in disbelief.

Sewer worker deaths: SC panel seeks status report from Delhi govt on compensation payment to families

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes NCSC has asked the Delhi government to share the status of payment of compensation to families of those who died while cleaning septic tanks in the city.
