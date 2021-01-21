Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 dead in Serum Institute fire; Covishield facility unaffected

Fireofficials recovered the bodies during an inspection, he said.Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said thestate government has ordered a probe into the blaze.The fire, which broke out at 2.45 pm on the fourth andfifth floors of the SEZ 3 building in the Serum Institutepremises, was brought under control in two hours, police said.Deputy Commissioner of Police Namrata Patil told PTIthat nine people were evacuated from the spot after the firebroke out.Viral visuals from the site showed smoke billowing outfrom the Serum Institute facility.Chief Fire Officer Prashant Ranpise said cooling workhas commenced at the spot.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-01-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 18:12 IST
5 dead in Serum Institute fire; Covishield facility unaffected

Five persons died and nine wereevacuated from a building in the Serum Institute of India'sManjari premises here after a fire broke out at the facilityon Thursday, police said.

Covishield vaccine production won't be hit due to thefire, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said.

The Manjari facility is where the Covishield vaccineused in the nationwide inoculation drive against the pandemicis made. The building where the fire broke out is part of theunder-construction site of the Serum facility and is one kmfrom the Covishield manufacturing unit, sources said.

''I would like to reassure all governments & the publicthat there would be no loss of #COVISHIELD production due tomultiple production buildings that I had kept in reserve todeal with such contingencies at @SerumInstIndia,'' Poonawallatweeted.

''We have just received some distressing updates; uponfurther investigation we have learnt that there hasunfortunately been some loss of life at the incident. We aredeeply saddened and offer our deepest condolences to thefamily members of the departed,'' Poonawalla added.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said it appears the five personswho died in the fire were working on the building floor. Fireofficials recovered the bodies during an inspection, he said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said thestate government has ordered a probe into the blaze.

The fire, which broke out at 2.45 pm on the fourth andfifth floors of the SEZ 3 building in the Serum Institutepremises, was brought under control in two hours, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Namrata Patil told PTIthat nine people were evacuated from the spot after the firebroke out.

Viral visuals from the site showed smoke billowing outfrom the Serum Institute facility.

Chief Fire Officer Prashant Ranpise said cooling workhas commenced at the spot. Fifteen water tankers were pressedinto action and the fire was brought under control around 4.30pm, he said.

''The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Furniture, wiring, cabins were gutted. No major machinery orinstruments were stored on the floors where the fire brokeout,'' he said.

''I have taken information from the Pune MunicipalCorporation about the incident and instructed locals officialsto carry out a detailed probe into the fire,'' Ajit Pawar said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray told reporters that asper initial information, an electrical fault caused the fire.

''As per initial information, the fire did not erupt atthe unit where the COVID-19 vaccine is being produced, but inthe unit where the BCG vaccine is produced,'' Thackeray said.

PTI SPK ENM VTVT VT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

British Indian survey finds reluctance in community towards COVID-19 vaccines

Only 56 per cent of British Indians would take a vaccine to protect against COVID-19 and women fall within the significantly less likely to be open to a jab over fertility concerns, a new survey by a think tank led by Oxford University expe...

Experts: 15 more days to reach trapped China mine workers

It will take at least 15 more days to get through a massive amount of debris and reach miners already trapped for 11 days since an explosion in a gold mine in eastern China, authorities said Thursday.The mine shaft is blocked 350 meters 1,0...

Biopic to be made on world's oldest marathon runner, Fauja Singh

The life journey of Fauja Singh, who is the oldest marathon runner in the world will be made into a biopic titled Fauja. The film will be directed by Bollywood director Omung Kumar B of Mary Kom fame. According to Deadline, the life of the ...

Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail pleas of 3 people, says can't throw eye witness statements into bin

A Delhi court Thursday rejected the bail pleas of three people in a north-east Delhi riots case, saying the eye witnesses statements cannot be thrown into dustbin merely on the bleak allegations that they are planted witnesses.Additional Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021