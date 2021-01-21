Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi slaps Rs 1 cr fine on HDFC Bank in BRH Wealth Kreators case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 18:18 IST
Sebi slaps Rs 1 cr fine on HDFC Bank in BRH Wealth Kreators case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sebi on Thursday imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on HDFC Bank for invoking securities pledged by stock broker BRH Wealth Kreators in violation of the regulator's interim directions.

In addition, the bank has been directed to transfer Rs 158.68 crore along with 7 per cent interest per annum into an escrow account till the issue of settlement of clients' securities is reconciled, Sebi said in an order.

The instant proceedings have essentially arisen on account of non-conformity by HDFC Bank with the directions contained in the interim order issued by Sebi against BRH Wealth Kreators and other entities on October 7, 2019.

Through the interim order, Sebi had directed BRH to cease and desist from undertaking any activity in the securities market and further, its assets would be utilised only for the purpose of payment of money and/ or delivery of securities, as the case may be, to the clients or investors under the supervision of the concerned exchanges or depositories.

As such, the expression ''assets'' was extended to all properties of BRH, including securities, that were pledged by it against which funds were raised from HDFC Bank and other financial institutions, Sebi noted.

Further, the depositories and banks were directed not to make debits from the demat as well as bank accounts of BRH.

Sebi found that HDFC Bank on October 14, 2019 invoked the pledge of securities to the extent of Rs 158.68 crore and thereafter, sold most of the securities and appropriated the sale proceeds towards the outstanding under the various credit facilities advanced by the bank to BRH.

The private sector lender had granted credit facilities to BRH and BRH Commodities aggregating to Rs 191.16 crore and Rs 26.61 crore, respectively.

Sebi said the interim order was not an ultimate determination of the rights of recovery of the bank but rather intended to ensure a freeze on the assets of BRH until completion of the investigation or forensic audit and that the investors' interests are not compromised in any manner whatsoever.

''I find the invocation of pledge of client securities available in the two demat accounts of BRH... by the noticee (HDFC Bank), was not in conformity with the directions contained in the interim order,'' Sebi Whole Time Member G Mahalingam said.

Accordingly, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has imposed penalty of Rs 1 crore on HDFC Bank and the fine shall be payable within a period of 45 days.

In addition, the private sector bank has been asked to keep the Reserve Bank of India informed about the order within a week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PSUs must expedite process of setting up urea plant at Namrup in Assam: Gowda

Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Thursday asked public sector firms to expedite the process of setting up a urea plant at Namrup in Assam to achieve self-sufficiency in domestic production. Gowda reviewed the progre...

Sebi slaps Rs 1 cr fine on HDFC Bank in BRH Wealth Kreators case

Sebi on Thursday imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on HDFC Bank for invoking securities pledged by stock broker BRH Wealth Kreators in violation of the regulators interim directions.In addition, the bank has been directed to transfer Rs 158.6...

Maha tops 20-lakh mark with 2,886 new COVID-19 cases; 52 die

Maharashtras COVID-19 tallycrossed the 20-lakh mark on Thursday with the addition of2,886 fresh cases, said a state health department official.With the new cases, Maharashtras COVID-19 tally roseto 20,00,878. The grim milestone was reached ...

South Africa to pay $5.25 a dose for AstraZeneca vaccine from India's SII

South Africa will pay 5.25 per dose for 1.5 million shots of AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine from the Serum Institute of India SII, a senior official said on Thursday, more than some wealthier countries are paying.Health department Deputy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021