Motif India to Partner Microsoft's ISV and Global Training Partner Tech Avant-Garde as Sole Marketing Agent for School Outreach Program

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], January 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Even as schools grapple with the dilemma of opening, they have realised the importance of embarking upon the process of digital transformation for holistic learning through digital classroom teaching! Motif India (a leading integrated communications agency headquartered in Mumbai and with offices in Israel and UAE) is helping Ed-Tech Company Tech Avant-Garde (Microsoft's ISV and Global Partner in Education) with an outreach programme for schools in India. As sole marketing agent of Tech Avant-Garde (TAG), Motif India team will reach out to and connect with Trustees, Principals and Management of schools across India to empower them to transform and become a CARTE BLANCHE graduate school in a Connected Learning Community (CLC). TAG became the first company in Indian education sector to partner with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conceptualized system, for online payment of fees in schools and other educational institutions. Due to the pandemic educational institutions are experiencing two issues - one is to transform their teaching learning process the other is the fee collection process. TAG fostered Efeeonline is collaborating with Bharat Bill Pay System (BBPS) to enable digital fee payments. Efeeonline is a bespoke fee management system, which helps educational institutions to transform their legacy manual fee collection system to a digital system. The fees can now be paid from anywhere, any place or on any device. Motif India's telecallers will connect to the management of all schools with offline and digital marketing initiatives.

Eddna Samuel, Director, Motif India, says, "We are proud and privileged to partner with Tech Avant-Garde, which started the record-breaking Knowledge L'avenir Conclave (KLC) webinars in association with Microsoft, Knowledge Key Foundation, LYCEE Corp, Efeeonline and Roshini Social Schooling. TAG trained th!e largest congregation of teachers (5,000) took a first-of-its-kind test and 3,950 of them became Microsoft Innovative Educator (MIE) certified digital classroom teachers in a single day! The task is yet to be done as lakhs of teachers from thousands of schools having a student population in crores need to be boarded on to the digital classroom bandwagon! Motif India has taken up this challenge to make a positive difference to India and its educational scenario." Ali Sait, CEO, Tech Avant-Garde (TAG), adds, "Digital Transformation in India is a USD 102 Billion markets, we are the forerunners in Digital Transformation of education in India and worldwide. We are happy to find the right MARCOM partner in Eddna Samuel of Motif India, who's extraordinary connect in the communication industry and knowledge of different facets of marketing has given us an unfair advantage. We have entrusted our truly revolutionary product Efeeonline to Motif India to launch and market. Using BBPS on Efeeonline platform fees could be paid from anywhere, any place and on any device. BBPS on Efeeonline platform is a very big advantage to the education segment, the parents can benefit from multimodal payment such as Cash, Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid), IMPS, UPI, Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS), Internet Banking & UPI, and Wallets. The school fee will be available on 70 banking channels and 10 digital channels. It is just one-step onboarding process without complication."

TAG also offers the following services to schools: The school will move on to be certified as Digital School - Carte Blanche Graduation; The Management will be awarded with Transformist Certification; Principal will be awarded with Change Maker Certification; DTHL Coordinators will be awarded with Digital Catalyst Certification; Teacher with digital skills will be presented with Empowered Educator Certification; Students will be presented with Connected Learner Certification; The parent will be presented with Participative Parent Certification; School will be eligible to become Microsoft Showcase School; Teachers who have given presentations in Knowledge L'avenir Conclaves will be trained to become MIE Trainers; School will get six month's free Digital Fee Collection subscription from BBPS (Bharat Bill Pay System) on Efeeonline. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

