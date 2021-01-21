Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asurre Agrowtech case: Sebi receives 10,574 investors' claims for refund

However, it did not provide any verifiable proof regarding its claim.Sebi has already initiated recovery proceedings against the firm and has attached bank and demat accounts as well as moveable and immoveable properties of the defaulters after they failed to refund investors money.In May 2016, the regulator had asked Asurre Agrowtech and its directors to refund investors money, which was raised through the illegal investment scheme, in three months.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 19:50 IST
Asurre Agrowtech case: Sebi receives 10,574 investors' claims for refund

As many as 10,574 investors have submitted claim forms to Sebi for refund of money invested by them in an illegal investment scheme floated by Asurre Agrowtech, the markets regulator said on Thursday.

The last date for submitting refund applications along with original proof of investments was October 16, 2020. The initial deadline was February 29, 2020 and the same was extended following requests from investors.

As on October 16, 2020, a total of 10,574 investors of the company have submitted claim forms to the regulator for refund of over Rs 30 crore, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a notice.

Asurre Agrowtech was engaged in illegal fund mobilising activities.

The company had raised Rs 69.30 crore and claimed it paid Rs 12 crore as on December 2015. However, it did not provide any verifiable proof regarding its claim.

Sebi has already initiated recovery proceedings against the firm and has attached bank and demat accounts as well as moveable and immoveable properties of the defaulters after they failed to refund investors' money.

In May 2016, the regulator had asked Asurre Agrowtech and its directors to refund investors' money, which was raised through the illegal investment scheme, in three months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Man sentenced to life term for murdering student taking coaching for medical entrance exam in Kota

A local court on Thursday sentenced a 22-year-old man to life in jail for murdering a 17-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh who was taking coaching for medical entrance test NEET in Kota in Rajasthan in 2018.The additional district judge o...

There's going to be so much self censorship: Chaitanya Tamhane on making films in current climate

Filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane on Thursday warned that self censorship might become the norm in the film industry, owing to the growing intolerance against films and shows dealing with topical issues.Instances of backlash and pushbacks to cont...

COVID-19 vaccination: 5,942 people receive shots on day 4 in Delhi; 24 cases of AEFI

Over 5,900 healthcare workers received the COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Thursday, the fourth scheduled day of the immunisation exercise in the national capital, according to data shared by officials.The number of people vaccinated on ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street hovers near record highs after Biden bounce

Wall Streets main indexes hovered near record highs on Thursday as investors counted on more pandemic relief and speedy vaccine rollouts under the Biden administration to support the economy after data showed a weakening labor market recove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021