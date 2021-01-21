Left Menu
Development News Edition

CII believes Indo-US economic ties to be high priority for Biden administration: Kotak

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 20:45 IST
CII believes Indo-US economic ties to be high priority for Biden administration: Kotak

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Thursday said it believes that India-US bilateral economic ties would be a high priority for President Joe Biden-led administration in America.

''The Indian industry feels that with President Biden and Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi at the helm, the two countries would play a strong role in re-shaping the global economic agenda together,'' CII President Uday Kotak said.

Congratulating Biden on assuming charge as the 46th President of the US, Kotak said, ''President Biden's experience in re-building the US economy during the Great Recession would help strengthen the US and global economic recovery in the aftermath of the pandemic.'' He added that Biden has long been a supporter of the India-US relationship and ''we believe that bilateral economic ties would be a high priority for the new administration''.

Kotak said Biden was directly involved in many of the achievements in the India-US partnership, including the US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement, the designation of India as a US 'Major Defense Partner', and the US' support of India's permanent membership on the UN Security Council.

He also congratulated Kamala Harris on taking oath as the new vice-president of the US and said, ''Vice-President Harris has made history as the first woman, as well as the first person of South Asian heritage, to take the office.'' ''We look forward to working with her to strengthen India's multi-dimensional partnership with the US,'' Kotak said.

CII Director-General Chandrajit Banerjee said India and the US can strengthen their collaboration in pharma and healthcare, energy and climate change, and innovation and emerging technologies.

''Together, through consultative and constructive collaborations of industry and government, India and the US can create the enabling business environment to repair lives and livelihoods from COVID-19 and build back stronger,'' he added.

Currently, trade between India and the US is at its highest peak in the history of the two nations, with total two-way trade flows at over USD 150 billion despite the global economic slowdown.

In April-November 2020-21, the US was India's largest export destination and second-largest source of imports, CII said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Nadda arrives in Lucknow on two-day visit

BJP president J P Nadda arrived here on Thursday to hold discussions with party office-bearers in the state, where the assembly polls will be held next year. Nadda, who was scheduled to arrive at 1.30 pm, reached late in the evening due to ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street hovers near record highs after Biden bounce

Wall Streets main indexes hovered near record highs on Thursday as investors counted on more pandemic relief and speedy vaccine rollouts under the Biden administration to support the economy after data showed a weakening labor market recove...

Bird flu: 181 birds found dead in Rajasthan

As many as 181 birds were found dead on Thursday in Rajasthan, where 17 districts have reported cases of bird flu or avian influenza, the animal husbandry department of the state said. As many as 134 crows, 25 peacocks, 13 pigeons, and 9 ot...

Natarajan receives 'hero's welcome' at native village Salem

After winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, most of the Indian stars landed in the country on Thursday and every star continues to be welcomed with open arms. Pacer T Natarajan was no exception and he received a heros welcome at his native vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021