Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jet Airways engineers' body files application with NCLT for speedy resolution

Earlier in October 2020, the Committee of Creditors CoC of the grounded airline had approved the resolution plan submitted by a consortium of UKs Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 21:30 IST
Jet Airways engineers' body files application with NCLT for speedy resolution
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Jet Airways Aircraft Maintenance and Engineers Workers Association (JAMEWA) has filed an application with the NCLT to expedite the insolvency process of the airlines before the end of this month so that it can get 'summer slots'. According to the application filed on Wednesday, ''for summer months the international slots will be allocated by the end of January 2021...at present, the corporate debtor's slots, both international and domestic, have been temporally allocated to other airlines.'' The application said the slots are for take off and landing timings at extremely busy airports such as Mumbai and Delhi that are specifically allocated to a particular airline. For instance, Jet Airways' take off slots from Mumbai to Heathrow London are good examples of prime and valuable slots. Jet Airways had 810 international and domestic slots that were assigned to it prior to the resolution process, it added. The application urged the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to hear applications that it deems necessary in order to complete the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), the delay of which will cause further loss to the company and thousands of workers of the airline. Earlier in October 2020, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of the grounded airline had approved the resolution plan submitted by a consortium of UK's Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan. The plan was approved after the conclusion of the e-voting on the proposal, Jet Airways Resolution Professional Ashish Chhawchharia had said in a BSE filing. ''The resolution submitted by Murali Lal Jalan and Florian Fritsch has been duly approved by the CoC under Section 30(4) of the Code as the successful resolution plan,'' said the filing. The grounded airline had received bids from two consortiums -- one comprising UK-based Kalrock Capital founded by Florian Fritsch and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan, while the other consortium consisted of Haryana-based Flight Simulation Technique Centre, Big Charter of Mumbai and Abu Dhabi's Imperial Capital Investments LLC. The carrier was admitted to the NCLT in June 2019, and the CoC has met 16 times since then. The airline, which ceased all operations in April 2019, owes more than Rs 8,000 crore to banks, with public sector lenders having significant exposure. The NCLT had on June 20, 2019, admitted the insolvency petition against Jet Airways filed by the lenders' consortium led by State Bank of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Northern Ireland extends COVID-19 lockdown to March 5

The British region of Northern Ireland on Thursday extended its COVID-19 lockdown for an additional four weeks to March 5 and its deputy first minister said the measures might have to be extended again. Northern Ireland introduced a six-wee...

South Indian Bank posts Rs 92 cr loss in Dec quarter

Private sector lender South Indian Bank on Thursday posted a loss of Rs 91.62 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, due to an increase in provisioning for bad loans.The bank had recorded a net profit of Rs 90.54 crore in the ...

Greed for revenue, mafia pressure behind no ban on liquor: Uma

In the wake of death of severalpeople due to consumption of spurious alcohol in MadhyaPradesh and Uttar Pradesh, BJP vice-president Uma Bharti onThursday said that due to the greed for revenue and pressureby liquor mafia, drinking is not be...

WB Governor Dhankhar donates Rs 5,00,001 for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday donated a sum of Rs 5,00,001 to a delegation of Vishwa Hindu Parishad VHP and Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Uttar Prad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021