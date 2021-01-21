Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vedanta says mined zinc production in India rises 4 pc in Q3

There was no production in Goa due to suspension of mining pursuant to a Supreme Court judgement directing mining operations of all companies in the state to stop with effect from March 16, 2018.We continue to engage with the Government for resumption of mining operations, the filing said.At Karnataka, production volume in the third quarter was 1.4 million tonnes, higher by 21 per cent as compared to Q3 FY20.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 22:19 IST
Vedanta says mined zinc production in India rises 4 pc in Q3

Mining giant Vedanta Ltd on Thursday said production of mined zinc in India rose 4 per cent to 2,44,000 tonnes in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal.

''Mined metal production for Q3 FY'21 was 244,000 tonnes, up four per cent as compared to Q3 FY'20 on account of higher ore production partially offset by slightly lower overall metal grades,'' Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

The integrated metal production was 2,35,000 tonnes for Q3 FY21, up 7 per cent as compared to Q3 FY20.

The integrated zinc output was 182,000 tonnes, up 2 per cent as compared to Q3 FY'20. Its global zinc production for the third quarter was 59,000 tonnes, lower by 2 per cent as compared to Q3 FY20. There was no production in Goa due to suspension of mining pursuant to a Supreme Court judgement directing mining operations of all companies in the state to stop with effect from March 16, 2018.

''We continue to engage with the Government for resumption of mining operations,'' the filing said.

At Karnataka, production volume in the third quarter was 1.4 million tonnes, higher by 21 per cent as compared to Q3 FY20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Magnitude 5 earthquake shakes Cyprus; no injuries, damage

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5 shook Cyprus on Thursday, frightening some people who fled from their homes. No injuries or damage was reported.The temblor struck at 427 p.m. 1427 GMT or 927 a.m. EST, Cyprus Geological Surve...

Mphasis Q3 net profit rises 10.8 pc to Rs 325.5 cr

IT firm Mphasis on Thursday reported a 10.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 325.5 crore for the December 2020 quarter.The companys net profit stood at Rs 293.6 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing....

U.S. panel asks FBI to review role of Parler in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

The House Oversight and Reform Committee on Thursday asked the FBI to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the role that Parler, a social media website and app popular with the American far right, played in the violence at the U.S. Ca...

SMDC food cart scheme anti-citizen: AAP

The AAP on Thursday alleged that the SDMCs food cart scheme will create an opportunity for BJP councillors to earn illegal money, but the saffron party rubbished the accusation saying it is a lie.The BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021