Rajasthan signs pact for feasibility study of potash mining in Nagaur-Ganganagar

Joshi further said the Geological Survey of India and MECL in their preliminary study have assessed the availability of about 250 million tonnes of mineral potash in this basin, adding that the Centre will fully support Rajasthan in the field of mining.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-01-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 22:45 IST
The Rajasthan government on Thursday signed a tripartite agreement for feasibility study of potash mining in the Nagaur-Ganganagar area of ​​the state. On this occasion, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoped that after oil and gas, potash will give a new identity to Rajasthan. The tripartite agreement was signed between the Government of Rajasthan, Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals Limited and the Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (MECL) of the Government of India. In a statement, Gehlot said Rajasthan has a major contribution in making the country self-sufficient in the field of minerals. Rajasthan is a treasure house of minerals and it is the government's endeavour to exploit them properly and make the state a leading contributor in the field of mining, he added. He said in the case of potash, India is completely dependent on imports. Every year, about Rs 10 lakh crore of foreign exchange has to be spent on import of about 5 million tonnes of potash. ''We will be able to become self-sufficient in the field of this mineral through the deposits of potash spread in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Bikaner region of Rajasthan. The MoU today will prove to be a step towards mining of potash,'' Gehlot said. Union Coal and Mines Minister Prahlad Joshi said the central government is making policy reforms in the mining sector and many obstacles have been removed in this area. He said the state government is getting active support in this work being done in the estimation of availability of potash required for the country. Joshi further said the Geological Survey of India and MECL in their preliminary study have assessed the availability of about 250 million tonnes of mineral potash in this basin, adding that the Centre will fully support Rajasthan in the field of mining. Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said the mining of potash can become the hub of industries associated with the mineral in western Rajasthan. This will provide employment opportunities on a large scale and accelerate the economy, he added.

