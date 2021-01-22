Left Menu
Development News Edition

NEI recognized among India's Top 30 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2021

NEI emerged in the top 30 organizations considered through a rigorous evaluation and assessment demonstrating that NEI offers the best working experience to its employees.Speaking on this development, Rohit Saboo, President and CEO, National Engineering Industries Ltd said, I am delighted with the recognition of being amongst Indias Top 30 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-01-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 13:11 IST
NEI recognized among India's Top 30 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2021
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

JAIPUR, India, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Engineering Industries Ltd (NEI), part of USD 2.4 billion diversified CK Birla Group has been honoured with the recognition of 'India's best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2021' by Great Place to Work® Institute. NEI's brand, NBC Bearings is a symbol of dependability and flexible engineering solutions and it's only fitting for the company to also be acknowledged as a top employer. NEI emerged in the top 30 organizations considered through a rigorous evaluation and assessment demonstrating that NEI offers the best working experience to its employees.

Speaking on this development, Rohit Saboo, President and CEO, National Engineering Industries Ltd said, ''I am delighted with the recognition of being amongst India's Top 30 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing. This certification is a testimony of our people focussed approach. We understand that positive employee engagement is integral in achieving our business goals and company's success. We always strive to create world class people practices to drive a high performance culture. I congratulate each employee on this tremendous recognition.''Sandeep Gautam, CHRO, National Engineering Industries Ltd said, ''Being identified as one of the best manufacturing workplaces is indeed a commendable feat. NEI is known for its people practices which are designed and adapted basis continuous feedback from its employees fostering a high trust culture. We value talent and offer them extraordinary opportunities and seamless avenues to learn and grow. NEI's people focused strategy reflect in the company's relentless effort to be a preferred and premier employer.''NEI's best-in-class people practices include employee wellness programs, rewards and employee recognition and work-life balance. With an open and high performance culture, there is special emphasis on diversity of workforce and inclusion. NEI also provides various leadership development and performance enhancement programs for the talent cohorts. The company continues to focus on strengthening its HR practices to create a quality and fun work environment that motivates its people.

NEI has also been recognised as 'India's best companies to work for -2020 - Top 100'.

About NEI (National Engineering Industries Ltd)Founded in 1946, National Engineering Industries Ltd (NEI) is India's leading bearings manufacturer and exporter, renowned for excellence in quality and delivery. Headquartered in Jaipur, NEI is an integral part of the US$ 2.4 bn CK Birla Group. Having started with 30,000 bearings in 19 sizes in 1946, NEI has evolved to manufacture over 200 million bearings each year in more than 1450 sizes to serve a host of customers across India and 30 other countries across five continents. NEI acquired, Kinex bearings in 2020 through its wholly owned European subsidiary. Leading customers from US, Germany, Brazil, Japan, Australia etc. have entrusted NEI with their critical product requirements. NEI also serves the Indian aftermarket through a countrywide network of 550 authorized stockists. With an employee strength of over 2,800 and five manufacturing plants in Jaipur, Newai (Rajasthan), Manesar (Haryana) and Vadodara (Gujarat), NEI is equipped with global manufacturing and process technology and one of the best R&D centres in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

European stocks head lower ahead of business activity data

European stocks fell on Friday, hit by tighter travel restrictions in the euro zone and weak UK retail sales numbers, while investors awaited the latest batch of business activity data to gauge the pace of recovery from the coronavirus cris...

Fire at Nashik civic body headquarters; no casualty

A fire broke out in the NashikMunicipal Corporation NMC headquarters in North Maharashtraon Friday, but no casualty was reported, an official said.The blaze erupted at around 11.50 am in the cabin ofof the NMC group leader at Rajiv Gandhi B...

Italian yields rise further after ECB sell-off; PMIs awaited

Italian bonds underperformed their peers and their yields rose further on Friday, a day after a sell-off following the European Central Bank meeting, where the banks message was perceived as more hawkish than expected. The ECB maintained it...

Russia reports 21,513 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Russia on Friday reported 21,513 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including 3,104 in St Petersburg, taking the national tally to 3,677,352 since the pandemic began.Authorities reported 580 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021