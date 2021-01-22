NEI recognized among India's Top 30 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2021

JAIPUR, India, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Engineering Industries Ltd (NEI), part of USD 2.4 billion diversified CK Birla Group has been honoured with the recognition of 'India's best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2021' by Great Place to Work® Institute. NEI's brand, NBC Bearings is a symbol of dependability and flexible engineering solutions and it's only fitting for the company to also be acknowledged as a top employer. NEI emerged in the top 30 organizations considered through a rigorous evaluation and assessment demonstrating that NEI offers the best working experience to its employees.

Speaking on this development, Rohit Saboo, President and CEO, National Engineering Industries Ltd said, ''I am delighted with the recognition of being amongst India's Top 30 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing. This certification is a testimony of our people focussed approach. We understand that positive employee engagement is integral in achieving our business goals and company's success. We always strive to create world class people practices to drive a high performance culture. I congratulate each employee on this tremendous recognition.''Sandeep Gautam, CHRO, National Engineering Industries Ltd said, ''Being identified as one of the best manufacturing workplaces is indeed a commendable feat. NEI is known for its people practices which are designed and adapted basis continuous feedback from its employees fostering a high trust culture. We value talent and offer them extraordinary opportunities and seamless avenues to learn and grow. NEI's people focused strategy reflect in the company's relentless effort to be a preferred and premier employer.''NEI's best-in-class people practices include employee wellness programs, rewards and employee recognition and work-life balance. With an open and high performance culture, there is special emphasis on diversity of workforce and inclusion. NEI also provides various leadership development and performance enhancement programs for the talent cohorts. The company continues to focus on strengthening its HR practices to create a quality and fun work environment that motivates its people.

NEI has also been recognised as 'India's best companies to work for -2020 - Top 100'.

About NEI (National Engineering Industries Ltd)Founded in 1946, National Engineering Industries Ltd (NEI) is India's leading bearings manufacturer and exporter, renowned for excellence in quality and delivery. Headquartered in Jaipur, NEI is an integral part of the US$ 2.4 bn CK Birla Group. Having started with 30,000 bearings in 19 sizes in 1946, NEI has evolved to manufacture over 200 million bearings each year in more than 1450 sizes to serve a host of customers across India and 30 other countries across five continents. NEI acquired, Kinex bearings in 2020 through its wholly owned European subsidiary. Leading customers from US, Germany, Brazil, Japan, Australia etc. have entrusted NEI with their critical product requirements. NEI also serves the Indian aftermarket through a countrywide network of 550 authorized stockists. With an employee strength of over 2,800 and five manufacturing plants in Jaipur, Newai (Rajasthan), Manesar (Haryana) and Vadodara (Gujarat), NEI is equipped with global manufacturing and process technology and one of the best R&D centres in the country.

