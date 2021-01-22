Left Menu
Development News Edition

SRF reports 6 pc dip in Q3 PAT to Rs 324 crore

Industrial and specialty intermediates manufacturer SRF Ltd has reported 6 per cent fall in its profit after tax to Rs 324 crore in Q3 FY21 as compared to Rs 345 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 22-01-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 13:27 IST
SRF reports 6 pc dip in Q3 PAT to Rs 324 crore
The company exports products to more than 75 countries. Image Credit: ANI

Industrial and specialty intermediates manufacturer SRF Ltd has reported 6 per cent fall in its profit after tax to Rs 324 crore in Q3 FY21 as compared to Rs 345 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal. However, net of one-time tax adjustments, the profit increased by 46 per cent from Rs 221 crore to Rs 324 crore. The company's earnings before interest and tax increased by 42 per cent from Rs 337 crore to Rs 479 crore in Q3 FY21.

The consolidated revenue grew by 16 per cent from Rs 1,850 crore to Rs 2,146 crore in the same period. "We have seen all business segments return to normal operations. I remain cautiously optimistic going forward," said Managing Director Ashish Bharat Ram.

The board of directors approved a second interim dividend at the rate of 190 per cent amounting to Rs 19 per share. Earlier on July 30, 2020, the board had approved the first interim dividend at the rate of Rs 5 per share. SRF said its chemicals business reported an increase of 12 per cent in segment revenue from Rs 812 crore to Rs 906 crore during Q3 FY21.

The packaging films business reported an increase of 26 per cent from Rs 638 crore to 802 crore while technical textiles business reported an increase of 9 per cent in revenue from Rs 336 crore to Rs 367 crore during Q3 FY21. SRF's diversified business portfolio covers fluorochemicals, specialty chemicals, packaging films, technical textiles, coated and laminated fabrics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

European stocks head lower ahead of business activity data

European stocks fell on Friday, hit by tighter travel restrictions in the euro zone and weak UK retail sales numbers, while investors awaited the latest batch of business activity data to gauge the pace of recovery from the coronavirus cris...

Fire at Nashik civic body headquarters; no casualty

A fire broke out in the NashikMunicipal Corporation NMC headquarters in North Maharashtraon Friday, but no casualty was reported, an official said.The blaze erupted at around 11.50 am in the cabin ofof the NMC group leader at Rajiv Gandhi B...

Italian yields rise further after ECB sell-off; PMIs awaited

Italian bonds underperformed their peers and their yields rose further on Friday, a day after a sell-off following the European Central Bank meeting, where the banks message was perceived as more hawkish than expected. The ECB maintained it...

Russia reports 21,513 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Russia on Friday reported 21,513 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including 3,104 in St Petersburg, taking the national tally to 3,677,352 since the pandemic began.Authorities reported 580 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021